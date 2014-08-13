G4S stock shows signs of a comeback after swing to first half profit

G4S plc. shares have traded at the top of the FTSE 100 Index today (Wednesday, 13th August), continuing their recent good run after first half […]


Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
August 13, 2014 5:35 PM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

G4S plc. shares have traded at the top of the FTSE 100 Index today (Wednesday, 13th August), continuing their recent good run after first half results beat expectations. This marks a recovery after the firm reported a loss during the same period last year.

The world’s largest security business posted pre-tax profit of £85m compared with a pre-tax loss of £94m reported at the same point a year ago.

The group said operating profit was £185m, ahead of a consensus forecast of £177m, led by strong demand in emerging markets.

G4S, like its outsourcing peer Serco, has been engaged in rebuilding its reputation following a series of scandals which culminated in G4S being named and shamed by the government for apparently fraudulent business practices.

The results of an official investigation released late last year into £5.9bn of outsourcing contracts held by G4S and Serco Plc. showed evidence of inconsistent management in 22 out of the 28 deals across eight UK government departments and agencies.

Both Serco and G4S remain under investigation by the Serious Fraud Office.

All in all though, both Serco (which reported first-half results on Tuesday) and G4S have taken significant steps forward in the process of their corporate rehabilitation, including strategic reviews and disposal programmes.

Read more about G4S’s earnings here and more about the background to the rise in G4S’s stock last week here.

The stock may right now be getting its best chance for months to recover from a cataclysmic collapse off five-year highs near 315.64p reached at the end of February 2013.

The bottom of that decline came at 203.26p in April of the same year.

As can be seen from the chart, a strong rebound this year has taken the stock up to the 61.8% retracement level—perhaps the most pivotal of all in the Fibonacci series.

For greater confidence of a sustained rising trend, I would prefer to see the price break out of its rising channel on the upside. Prices would need to continue rising past the current 4.9% gain on the day at 272.60p.

G4S chart_13082014

Failure would re-introduce risk of slippage back to 260p in the medium term and perhaps even a fall down to the base of the current up-leg around 247.20p, or lower.

Related tags:

Latest market news

View more
Asset managers increase their short bets against bitcoin futures
Today 03:39 AM
USD/JPY holds above December low as yen surge pauses for breath
Yesterday 10:04 PM
Australian Dollar Forecast: AUD/USD Falls from Channel Resistance
Yesterday 08:45 PM
EUR/USD Breakout Potential, USD Support into February Close
Yesterday 07:39 PM
USD/JPY Halts Three-Day Selloff to Keep RSI Above Oversold Zone
Yesterday 05:40 PM
Gold forecast: Is the XAU/USD rally losing team?
Yesterday 05:34 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.