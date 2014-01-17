Full year report released by Intel

The share price of Intel is down today (January 17th) following the release of the company's full-year results for 2013.

A statement from the technology company stated that operating income of $3.5 billion (£2.14 billion) was recorded, which was up 12 percent year-over-year.

For the fourth quarter, Intel announced that it posted revenue of $13.8 billion, as well as operating income of $3.5 billion and net income of $2.6 billion.

Chief executive officer Brian Krzanich described the company's performance in the fourth quarter of the year as "solid" and explained there have been signs of stabilisation in the PC market.

He said: "We've built a strong foundation for our business by bringing innovation to the market more quickly across a wide range of computing platforms. For example, at CES, we demonstrated multiple devices that weren't on our roadmap six months ago."

Despite the bullish comments from Mr Krzanich, the share price of Intel dropped by 4.71 per cent in after-hours trading in the US on the back of the financial results being released.

Find up to date information on the FTSE 100 and spread betting strategies at City Index