Full year profit forecast cut by Sony

Sony has confirmed it now expects its full-year profits to be lower than previously anticipated.

The company revealed that losses in its film unit means its profits are likely to be 40 per cent down and it predicts it will make a net profit of 30 billion yen (£190 million) in the financial year to March 31st.

Sony explained that the strong performance of The Amazing Spider-Man in cinemas last year had been a boost to the company's finances.

However, it pointed to the underperformance of 2013 movies including White House Down as among the reasons why profits are likely to be lower for this year.

Slowing global demand for televisions has also hurt Sony in the last few years, but the company will be hoping the upcoming launch of the PlayStation 4 console will be a boost for the firm.

The next-generation games console is set to be released next month and will go up against the new offering from Microsoft, the Xbox One.

Find up to date information on the FTSE 100 and spread betting strategies at City Index