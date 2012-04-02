FTSE trades flat despite surprisingly stronger manufacturing data

The FTSE 100 traded between small losses and flat territory on Monday as financials weighed on the UK Index despite mining stocks receiving a boost […]


Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
April 2, 2012 12:00 PM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

The FTSE 100 traded between small losses and flat territory on Monday as financials weighed on the UK Index despite mining stocks receiving a boost by positive data out of China and UK manufacturing data surprisingly rose last month.

It’s the financial sector, such as banks and insurers, that are weighing on the FTSE 100 in Monday trade. The FTSE 350 banking sector has lost as much as 2% in early trading, with 0.8% losses also seen in the insurance sector, and this is from where much of the drag on the FTSE 100 has originated. Were it not for poor performance in financials this morning, positive demand for mining stocks would have seen the FTSE 100 trade well in positive territory.

Barclays, Lloyds Banking Group and HSBC were amongst the top three fallers on the FTSE 100, with all three respective share prices losing around 2% as a result.

Aside from financials, there have however been areas of positivity in the morning session, with large cap miners seeing higher demand thanks to a stronger than expected rise in new orders in China, seeing the PMI measure rising to an 11-month high of 53.1, which roundly beat expectations of a small fall from 51 to 50.5.

Whilst underlying concerns remain about a slowdown in the Chinese economy, this reading could have been much worse and investors have clung on to the fact that we have not seen Chinese data disappoint further, despite expectations now that the Chinese economy could see its worst quarterly performance for three years.

Mining stocks rallied on the back of the Chinese data, with stocks such as Fresnillo and Rio Tinto both gaining over 1% as a result. The FTSE 350 mining sector remains some 15% off its early February highs, but has seen a bounce back of 3% since last Thursday as bargain hunters attempted to pick up stocks from their lows.

Randgold Resources shares see more weakness on Mali events
Shares in Randgold Resources saw more weakness on Monday as its shares price lost another 2% to trade back towards the 5200p level after a deadline for soldiers to start returning to their barracks passed, threatening possible sanctions which could disrupt production at the miners operations within the country, a concern echoed by Nomura, who downgraded their view on the stock last Friday.

UK manufacturing surprises with growth last month
Data showed that UK manufacturing activity expanded to 52.1 in March from an upwardly revised reading of 51.5 and beating expectations of a fall to 50.7, its fastest rate of expansion for 10 months. New orders increased to 52.7 from an upwardly revised 50.5 in February, also boosting expectations that the UK should avoid a technical recession, with expectations of a growth rate of 0.2% to 0.3% in the first quarter of this year.

Inflationary pressures however does pose a threat to the potential for more asset purchases from the Bank of England and it is this element that is being closely watched by investors, particularly with the BoE decision due out on Thursday before the long bank holiday weekend.

Related tags:

Latest market news

View more
Asset managers increase their short bets against bitcoin futures
Today 03:39 AM
USD/JPY holds above December low as yen surge pauses for breath
Yesterday 10:04 PM
Australian Dollar Forecast: AUD/USD Falls from Channel Resistance
Yesterday 08:45 PM
EUR/USD Breakout Potential, USD Support into February Close
Yesterday 07:39 PM
USD/JPY Halts Three-Day Selloff to Keep RSI Above Oversold Zone
Yesterday 05:40 PM
Gold forecast: Is the XAU/USD rally losing team?
Yesterday 05:34 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.