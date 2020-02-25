FTSE stronger after carnage in US markets

After the frenzied selloff of US stocks Monday investors seem to have worked off some of the panic

Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst
February 25, 2020 5:32 AM
Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst

After the frenzied selloff of US stocks Monday investors seem to have worked off some of the panic over the coronavirus and this morning markets in Europe, though still weaker, are trading in a much calmer fashion. More importantly, all three key US stock futures are higher indicating that Wall Street could have a much better open today. 

The FTSE is also a little bit firmer, with office supplies firm Bunzl topping the gainers’ table thanks to the strong annual profits it released yesterday. 

Japan turns critical 

Despite this morning’s breather markets remain vulnerable as the number of cases outside of China continues to grow fast. South Korea went from having about 230 cases this weekend to 977 cases while Japan warned that the spread of the virus is now on the cusp of rapid spread. 

Euro dips on German economic growth 

German GDP data did not bring much by way of a surprise: economic growth in Europe’s largest economy remained flat on the quarter and grew by only 0.4% on the year. Struggling with weaker demand for its exports in Asia, tariffs on its car exports to the US and the effects of Brexit Germany is now also facing weaker domestic consumption. 

The euro just about held its ground against the dollar after the data but was sliding against the pound despite sterling being under some pressure over unresolved trade issues with Europe. 

 

Related tags:

Latest market news

View more
Canadian Dollar Forecast: Has USD/CAD Topped?
Today 01:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Revisits 1.0500
Yesterday 06:39 PM
Gold Update: Is There Room for a Bearish Bias in XAU/USD?
Yesterday 05:47 PM
GBP/USD forecast: Cable looking to bounce back
Yesterday 05:35 PM
Canadian Dollar Forecast: USD/CAD Coils Ahead of Trump Tariffs
Yesterday 04:40 PM
US Dollar Technical Forecast: USD Plunges to Critical Support
Yesterday 04:16 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.