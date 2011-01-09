FTSE slips 0 6 as investors remain cautious ahead of a busy week for the markets

It has been an uncertain start to the second week of 2012 for the FTSE 100. London’s major index has swung in and out of […]


Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
January 9, 2011 3:52 PM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

It has been an uncertain start to the second week of 2012 for the FTSE 100. London’s major index has swung in and out of positivity in a 75-point range, but slipped into negative territory as it heads for the close. Traders are forgiven for indecision though, given the raft of data, meetings, auctions and results due in the next four days.

In their first meeting of 2012, Chancellor Merkel and President Sarkozy announced today that the new budget rule book designed to instil further fiscal discipline will be complete by January 30, a month ahead of schedule. They will also look to accelerate capital contributions to the bailout fund in order to stem the debt crisis.

Of concern to the market though is their insistence that private investors (including banks and hedge funds) take losses on their Greek bonds to help reduce the Greek debt burden. Talks between Greek government officials and private bondholders are progressing but, according to a Reuters source, “were very difficult and likely to be unsuccessful”.  The euro is now trading at the lows of the day against the USD.

London risers and fallers
Following the release of clinical trial results, GlaxoSmithKline has announced it will file for regulatory approval for once-a-day inhaled lung drug Relovair. The stock is trading down 4.48% to 1430p and is amongst the biggest fallers on the FTSE 100. Whilst warranting selling commercially, the trial data suggests the drug is not superior to GSK’s existing respiratory drug, Advair.

In a welcome respite from news about their regulatory problems, Indian energy firm Essar Energy announced an expansion to its Vadinar Refinery. Phase 1 is near completion and the increase in output will commence in March 2012. Clearly the beleaguered company must do more; the shares traded down 4.6% to 163p.

Tomorrow
One of the barometers of the UK high street health will update the market on its Christmas sales. The Telegraph states that Marks & Spencer will post good figures and that its non-food sales might even be steady with last year.

Related tags:

Latest market news

View more
Asset managers increase their short bets against bitcoin futures
Today 03:39 AM
USD/JPY holds above December low as yen surge pauses for breath
Yesterday 10:04 PM
Australian Dollar Forecast: AUD/USD Falls from Channel Resistance
Yesterday 08:45 PM
EUR/USD Breakout Potential, USD Support into February Close
Yesterday 07:39 PM
USD/JPY Halts Three-Day Selloff to Keep RSI Above Oversold Zone
Yesterday 05:40 PM
Gold forecast: Is the XAU/USD rally losing team?
Yesterday 05:34 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.