FTSE slightly lower as trader eye G20 meeting Rio Tinto posts biggest loss in 15 years

February 15, 2013 11:08 AM
Watch the latest market update from the floor at City Index with Monika Krawczyk.
- Yesterday, we saw the eurozone GDP fall by 0.6% in the fourth quarter of 2012. On the positive side, looking at historical data, the euro has strengthened against the pound sterling and Japanese yen in the past six months.

- Across Europe, the markets were little changed this morning, with the German DAX and French CAC both down by 0.2%.

- The meeting of the G20 Group is taking place today in Moscow. Finance ministers are looking into the possible solutions to help the struggling world economies and are also discussing the prevention of currency wars. We should hear more announcements on Saturday, 16th February.

- Back in the UK, the FTSE 100 opened slightly lower today, reaching the 6327 figure just after 8am. UK retail sales were worse than expected, down by 0.6%.

- Rio Tinto reported a net loss of £1.93billion for 2012 – the company’s biggest loss in at least 15 years. The company’s CEO said that it will focus on increasing the value for its shareholders.

- Today, watch out for US industrial production data and the preliminary University of Michigan consumer sentiment survey.

