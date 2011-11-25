FTSE see s small gains as RBS and Lloyds attracts muted bargain hunting despite Italian bond auction

A strong afternoon rally was enough to lift the FTSE 100 for the first trading session in ten on Friday, as RBS and Lloyds both […]


Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
November 25, 2011 3:37 PM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

A strong afternoon rally was enough to lift the FTSE 100 for the first trading session in ten on Friday, as RBS and Lloyds both attracted muted bargain hunting after suffering heavy falls recently. However, a poor short term Italian bond auction kept investor tensions high going into the weekend.

At 3pm, the FTSE 100 had rallied 1% or 50 points to trade at 5177.

Shares in Royal Bank of Scotland and Lloyds Banking Group led UK stocks higher in trading, with both bank share prices rallying between 2% and 4% on the day. Both stocks have lost around 40% in value over the last four weeks alone and so naturally the sharp falls has attracted bargain hunters hoping to benefit from any short term rally that may come. This was enough to lift both banks share prices today.

Speculation that members from eurozone states were discussing dropping Private Sector Involvement clauses from the European Stability Mechanism (ESM), the bailout fund, also helped to push banks and insurance firms higher in trading. Early indications are that whilst Germany maintains opposition to such a change, France, Italy and Spain are all lobbying for such a move and this could help reduce fiscal burdens on banks and insurers.

However, investors in Europe witnessed yet another dreadful bond auction on Friday morning, after Germany’s debt auction earlier in the week, with Italy seeing 6 month short term bill selling at a gross yield of 6.5%, a huge jump on a similar term auction a month ago of 3.5%. A 2yr bond sale also saw a significant yield escalation, rising from 4.6% to 7.8%, far past the 7% level seen by most traders as unsustainable. The fact that investors are demanding a yield of 6.5% for a six month bill and near 8% for a 2yr bond suggests that confidence in Italy’s ability to repay its lenders is incredibly weak.

Today’s Italian bond auction and Germany’s auction earlier in the week sends a stark warning to the markets as to how much confidence there is to lend at the moment and whilst this certainly shows weak appetite to lend to indebted nations, one questions how much this weakness of confidence has infiltrated interbank lending too.

A rally of 0.5% in the price of Nymex Crude Oil helped to increase near term demand for oil and energy stocks, which also provided a heavyweight fillip for the FTSE 100 to push higher.

Related tags:

Latest market news

View more
Asset managers increase their short bets against bitcoin futures
Today 03:39 AM
USD/JPY holds above December low as yen surge pauses for breath
Yesterday 10:04 PM
Australian Dollar Forecast: AUD/USD Falls from Channel Resistance
Yesterday 08:45 PM
EUR/USD Breakout Potential, USD Support into February Close
Yesterday 07:39 PM
USD/JPY Halts Three-Day Selloff to Keep RSI Above Oversold Zone
Yesterday 05:40 PM
Gold forecast: Is the XAU/USD rally losing team?
Yesterday 05:34 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.