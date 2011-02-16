FTSE recovers Tuesday s losses to rally 0 5 as banks gain again

The FTSE 100 traded back into positive territory on Wednesday, immediately recovering Tuesday’s losses as heavyweight banking stocks continued to support the UK Index. From a sector […]


Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
February 16, 2011 4:46 PM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

The FTSE 100 traded back into positive territory on Wednesday, immediately recovering Tuesday’s losses as heavyweight banking stocks continued to support the UK Index.

From a sector perspective, it is the banks that are proving the main support to the FTSE 100 yet again today, with strong performances also from insurers and real estate stocks, the latter on the back of upgrades from HSBC on Real Estate Investment Trusts, helping the UK Index to rally higher 0.5%. The FTSE 100 is now primed for another attack at resistance around the 6091 level and investors will need to see a close above the 6117 level to be convinced that the bullish momentum can continue.

We have continued to see buyer interest in the key banking stocks with the traders still bulled by Barclays earnings yesterday. Royal Bank of Scotland and Lloyds Banking Group report their respective earnings next week and so much of the buying we have seen has been about traders speculating that they could report a similarly good tone of voice to that of Barclays.

Mine’s a Heineken
Beverage firms across Europe have been lifted by earnings from brewer Heineken, who beat market expectations to report a 37% jump in net profits to €1.48bn. The world’s third largest brewer’s cost cutting measures appear to have gained traction and offset lower beer sales for the period. The brewer also expects to raise prices to compensate for higher input costs, posing another warning sign for future inflation.

UK Inflation Report + Claimant Count
The number of Britons claiming unemployment benefit rose last month, taking the market by a bit of a surprise. The jobs data reminds traders of the fragility of the UK economic recovery and poses another stark warning to the coalition government as they attempt to reign in public spending with a series of severe budget cuts that have yet to take affect to the bottom line. The pound sterling weakened as a result of the jobs data.

Traders will now switch their attention to the quarterly inflation report from the Bank of England to help them to gauge when interest rate hikes are likely to come. The market is steadily growing in expectations that May will see a 25 basis point hike in interest rates, a sentiment seemingly strengthened by the tone of voice used by Mervyn King in his open letter to the Chancellor yesterday.

Related tags:

Latest market news

View more
Asset managers increase their short bets against bitcoin futures
Today 03:39 AM
USD/JPY holds above December low as yen surge pauses for breath
Yesterday 10:04 PM
Australian Dollar Forecast: AUD/USD Falls from Channel Resistance
Yesterday 08:45 PM
EUR/USD Breakout Potential, USD Support into February Close
Yesterday 07:39 PM
USD/JPY Halts Three-Day Selloff to Keep RSI Above Oversold Zone
Yesterday 05:40 PM
Gold forecast: Is the XAU/USD rally losing team?
Yesterday 05:34 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.