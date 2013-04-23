FTSE marginally higher as investors eye Apple results in the US later today

The video cannot be shown at the moment. Please try again later.

- The FTSE was up around 9 points at 6289 this morning, with most European stock markets trading higher.

- The markets have ignored disappointing Chinese manufacturing data, with the purchasing managers’ index falling from 51.6 to 50.5 in April, coming out worse than expected.

- ARM Holdings topped the leader board, rising 64.5p; AB Foods improved 16.5p, with total sales at Primark rising 24% ahead of the same period last year, including 7% like-for-like sales showing a very strong performance supporting the FTSE.

- With the markets trading higher, investors took a step back this morning, waiting cautiously as attention was focussed on PMI data from Europe. The market is looking closely at the data to provide guidance on a possible ECB rate in the coming months.

- The euro fell 0.3% and German bonds rose as the data revealed a slowdown in business for Germany and China, hitting commodities as this adds to further growth concerns.

- Focus for the rest of the day will be on Apple reporting at 9.30pm GMT this evening.