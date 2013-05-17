FTSE has opened down from yesterday s close

May 17, 2013
- In Asia, the Nikkei opened below 15,000 at 14,926 but has been trading up for the most part of the day, currently at 15,138. In Europe, the FTSE has opened down from yesterday’s close, now at 6,685. Despite a recent rally, France’s CAC 40 and the German DAX are also both showing a minor decline from today’s trading so far, currently at 3,979 and 8,348 respectively.

- Looking at the major gainers and losers from this morning’s trading, it is supermarket chain Morrisons leading the charge, following the recent news of their 25 year agreement with grocery delivery company Ocado. Meanwhile reports of reduced margins due to a fall in revenue from the minerals sector, has seen Intertek Group Plc’s share price drop just over 4% this morning.

- Taking a quick glance at commodities, Gold and Silver have shown some recent weakness, presently trading at around 1,375 and 22.55, respectively. Brent Crude Oil is up 2 1/2% however, trading at just under 104 a barrel.

- Finishing up with a brief look at the business headlines, and staying with commodities, investors’ bearish view on gold appears to holding steady after prices resumed their slump. A number of high profile investors have continued to off-load their interests, including billionaire George Soros who has been selling holdings in exchange-traded products which have declined to a two-year low.

 

