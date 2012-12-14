FTSE falls and BP suffers after downgrade

Equity markets have remained within a tight range as uncertainty over talks in the US has kept investors cautious. The FTSE inched lower, with BP […]


Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst
December 14, 2012 5:12 PM
Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst

Equity markets have remained within a tight range as uncertainty over talks in the US has kept investors cautious. The FTSE inched lower, with BP shares recording one of the biggest declines following a broker downgrade. However despite the index slipping back today, the FTSE has still gained over 0.1% throughout the week.

BP lost 0.6% after Credit Suisse cut its rating for the oil company from outperform to neutral, citing the lack of near term momentum. Royal Dutch Shell, on the other hand, remained flat even though it received a lift from Credit Suisse to outperform from neutral.

On the upside, mining stocks were among the best performers after UBS said that 2013 could see some meaningful upside to commodity prices, especially given the improving and promising pro growth policies seen in both China and the US.

Sticking with China, manufacturing data released showed further improvement and more positive trends as it rose to a 14-month high. The flash manufacturing PMI came in at 50.9, up from a final print of 50.5 in November. This indicator is closely watched for the second largest economy in the world and a figure of over 50 represents an improvement in activity and suggests the recovery in China is gaining momentum. However there is still caution in the air but the news has helped to lift sentiment. The strong news helped to support the rally seen by the miners and Kazakhmys and Rio Tinto both closed up over 1%.

Across the pond a larger than expected drop in US consumer prices helped lead the markets lower in the afternoon, erasing most gains fuelled from the Chinese data. Consumer prices dropped 0.3% in November whilst core prices rose 0.1% or 1.9% throughout the year. The core figure is viewed as a good barometer of long term inflationary trends, which the Fed aims to keep at 2% or less.

Related tags:

Latest market news

View more
USD/JPY holds above December low as yen surge pauses for breath
Yesterday 10:04 PM
Australian Dollar Forecast: AUD/USD Falls from Channel Resistance
Yesterday 08:45 PM
EUR/USD Breakout Potential, USD Support into February Close
Yesterday 07:39 PM
USD/JPY Halts Three-Day Selloff to Keep RSI Above Oversold Zone
Yesterday 05:40 PM
Gold forecast: Is the XAU/USD rally losing team?
Yesterday 05:34 PM
Canadian Dollar Forecast: USD/CAD Levels to Watch Ahead of Tariff Deadline, Election
Yesterday 05:09 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.