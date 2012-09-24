FTSE falls 0 6 as miners lose ground

The FTSE 100 fell 0.6% in trading on Monday with the UK Index being dragged lower by weakness in heavyweight mining stocks. The FTSE 100 […]


Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
September 24, 2012 1:26 PM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

The FTSE 100 fell 0.6% in trading on Monday with the UK Index being dragged lower by weakness in heavyweight mining stocks.

The FTSE 100 lost 38 points by midday in trading with much of the losses being dictated by 2% weakness in the FTSE 350 mining sector. 1% losses in the banking and insurance sector also added to the bearish start to the new trading week in London whilst heavier losses were seen in broader European trade, with the CAC and DAX both falling over 1.2%.

Much of the mining sector weakness in trading has been triggered by a bearish note on the mining sector by bank JP Morgan, who told clients to bank their gains in the sector as stalling global growth continues to bite and likely nullifies the impact of the recently announced Federal Reserve easing measures.

Eyes remain on Xstrata and Glencore however as both firms look set to make a decision on the attempted merger between the two, with the deal seeing additional time in order for an agreement to be reached after Glencore sweetened their offer. Executive pay and the premium on offer to Xstrata shareholders remains two key points of contestation. Both firms shares prices weakened further in trading today, tracking the weaker sector and Glencore’s prices in particular retested support levels of 350p.

German Ifo business sentiment indicator also weighed in trading. The confidence measure fell to 101.4 from 102.3 when a small rise had been expected to 102.5. The data is particularly disappointing as it comes immediately after the ECB announced open ended bond purchases as and when a state requests its support through Outright Monetary Transactions. Equally concerning was the fact that business expectations also came in much weaker than expected, at 93.2 against forecasts of a rise to 95.0. This hurt near term sentiment in trading across Europe as a result.

Pharmaceutical stocks topped the best performers in terms of stock sectors across Europe, with GlaxoSmithKline and Shire both seeing 0.75 gains in their respective share prices. The Dollar Index also saw gains of 0.4% and with these areas both seen as defensive safe haven asset sectors, risk off has firmly been the theme to today’s trading.

There is a lack of economic data due out in the afternoon session and so we could simply be going through the motions as the afternoon session begins. European trading is likely to follow the US, where the Dow Jones and S&P 500 are both expected to open 0.5% weaker.

Related tags:

Latest market news

View more
USD/JPY holds above December low as yen surge pauses for breath
Yesterday 10:04 PM
Australian Dollar Forecast: AUD/USD Falls from Channel Resistance
Yesterday 08:45 PM
EUR/USD Breakout Potential, USD Support into February Close
Yesterday 07:39 PM
USD/JPY Halts Three-Day Selloff to Keep RSI Above Oversold Zone
Yesterday 05:40 PM
Gold forecast: Is the XAU/USD rally losing team?
Yesterday 05:34 PM
Canadian Dollar Forecast: USD/CAD Levels to Watch Ahead of Tariff Deadline, Election
Yesterday 05:09 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.