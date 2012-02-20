FTSE edging towards 6000 level after China cuts reserve ratio requirements

The FTSE 100 rallied 0.7% in trading on Monday after China moved to kick start flagging growth by cutting the reserve ratio requirement by 0.5%, […]


Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
February 20, 2012 12:00 PM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

The FTSE 100 rallied 0.7% in trading on Monday after China moved to kick start flagging growth by cutting the reserve ratio requirement by 0.5%, lifting heavyweight mining stocks in the process.

By 11am the FTSE 100 had rallied 45 points to trade at 5950 and indeed there it stayed for much of the trading day until the close. Similarly strong moves were seen in broader European indices, with the CAC rallying 0.9% and the DAX moving higher by over 1.4%.

China reserve cut trigger miners demand
Much of the gains in the FTSE 100 were being driven by stronger demand in key mining stocks after China cut their bank reserve ratio requirement by 50 basis points, in another move to try to kick start slowing growth.

Chinese monetary policy changed tact towards the end of last year from a previously hawkish tone and the latest cut in reserve ratio requirements not only boosts near term sentiment for metal demand, but it also raises optimism that an interest rate cut is coming.

We typically see a knee jerk bullish move in the miners as a result of any Chinese easing and today’s reaction has been no different. Indeed, this is where much of Europe’s Index gains have been dictated from, with the FTSE 350 mining sector rallying progressively throughout the session by over 1.7%.

Of course, sceptical investors may raise an eyebrow as to why China have needed to change tact so quickly in terms of monetary policy and whether this indicates a stronger chance of a harder landing in growth slowdown than many are expecting. That said, investors want to see positive reaction and the Chinese authorities have historically been positively proactive when it comes to policy easing, and so the move to cut rates has been digested well amongst investors that China remains fully committed to maintaining optimal growth trajectory.

The headlines out of Europe concerning Greece are also fairly positive concerning agreements made on conditions required for the second bailout out agreement, as so this has also had a positive effect on the stock market rally thus far. Though naturally one would do well to be mindful of last minute hitch’s with the bailout deal, as eurozone finance minister talks at Brussels proceeds into the evening.

6000 level eyed on FTSE
If current upside momentum continues, the FTSE 100 now appears primed for an attack at the key psychological 6000 level. Whilst there is every chance that being a key level investors could start to bank profits as we edge closer to 6000, it will be important to see bargain hunters emerge from any potential price correction if the positive start to the year is to continue past the 6000 level.

With US markets closed today for Presidents Day, and little on the agenda in the shape of economic data until Wednesday, investor’s hands traded somewhat freely today and this is helping to drive demand for stocks with risk appetite positively higher.

Related tags:

Latest market news

View more
Asset managers increase their short bets against bitcoin futures
Today 03:39 AM
USD/JPY holds above December low as yen surge pauses for breath
Yesterday 10:04 PM
Australian Dollar Forecast: AUD/USD Falls from Channel Resistance
Yesterday 08:45 PM
EUR/USD Breakout Potential, USD Support into February Close
Yesterday 07:39 PM
USD/JPY Halts Three-Day Selloff to Keep RSI Above Oversold Zone
Yesterday 05:40 PM
Gold forecast: Is the XAU/USD rally losing team?
Yesterday 05:34 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.