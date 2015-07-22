FTSE down on commodity market rout Arm

The FTSE is trading lower for a second consecutive day, tracking losses across the wider European markets. Sentiment has turned a little sour after earnings […]


Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
July 22, 2015 1:50 PM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

The FTSE is trading lower for a second consecutive day, tracking losses across the wider European markets. Sentiment has turned a little sour after earnings from a few US household names disappointed expectations over the past couple of days, though overall Wall Street results have generally been decent so far. On top of this, the rout in the commodity markets continue to weigh on share prices of mining and energy companies which denominate the FTSE 100. Gold prices have fallen for various reasons of late, including a stronger US dollar, the lack of safe haven demand during the height of the Greek crisis 2.0 and evidence of weaker physical demand from China. Oil meanwhile is held back mainly because of the excessive supply of the stuff across the globe. UK stock market investors may also be worried that the end of an era of historically low interest rates is just around the corner now, with the Bank of England recently dropping its previously dovish stance and talking up the prospects of raising rates soon. On a micro level, the somewhat disappointing earnings outlook from Apple has weighed on the share price of Arm, a company which supplies the chips for Apple’s devices. Of course, Arm’s own results were not that bad today. Preventing an even larger decline in the FTSE is the rallying share price of easyJet.  The British low-cost airline said its annual profit would increase by up to 14% and as revenue performance in the three months to the end of June was better than the company had predicted in May, boosted by stronger demand for beach holidays.

Meanwhile from a technical point of view, the FTSE is still making lower higher and lower lows, which is a common characteristic of a bear market. The last lower high was established in June around 6875. Thus, for as long as the index trades below this level, one has to be wary of another potential correction. In fact, it is the area below 6875 and above 6850 which is a major resistance zone that needs to be watched closely. As well as the June high, the 100-day moving average converges with the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement level of the most recent downswing there. Preventing the index to test that area has been the 50-day moving average, at 6795, which has offered some strong resistance in recent days. As a result of the selling over the past couple of days, the FTSE is again below its 200-day moving average now. It is currently testing the pivotal 6690 handle which had been both support and resistance in the past.

Though the chart of the FTSE does look a little bit toppy, one cannot ignore the manner in which the index has rallied since forming a low at 6412. Following such a sharp move higher, it is only natural that the index is now pausing for breath. For this view to be valid though we do need to see the FTSE hold its own above the support levels such as 6690 or the Fibonacci levels shown on the chart now. IF and when the FTSE violates the downward trend by creating a decisive higher high above 6875 then we could see a sharp move to the upside. In that scenario, we wouldn’t be surprised if it were to make a run at or indeed break its all-time high.

15.07.22 ftse

Related tags: Arm easyjet Fawad Razaqzada Technical Analysis Fundamental Analysis

Latest market news

View more
USD/CAD Forecast: Tariff Jitters Clash with Weaker U.S. Data and Bond Bulls
Today 03:56 AM
EUR/JPY Prods the Neckline of a Mammoth Bearish Reversal Pattern
Today 01:48 AM
US dollar, yields dragged lower with consumer confidence, reviving rate-cut bets
Yesterday 09:54 PM
Euro Forecast: EUR/USD Continues to Coil Within January Range
Yesterday 08:20 PM
U.S. Dollar Deeper Pullback Potential as EUR/USD Tests 1.0500
Yesterday 06:36 PM
Gold outlook XAU USD drops along with US stocks
Yesterday 05:00 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Arm articles

Circuit board
Arm stock: Wall Street sees upside potential from new strategy
By:
Joshua Warner
October 9, 2023 09:14 AM
    Circuit board
    Arm IPO: Can Arm stock maintain or grow its premium valuation?
    By:
    Joshua Warner
    September 15, 2023 09:14 AM
      dow_jones_10
      IPO outlook: Can Arm and Instacart revive the IPO market?
      By:
      Joshua Warner
      September 5, 2023 03:08 PM
        USD/CAD Forecast: Tariff Jitters Clash with Weaker U.S. Data and Bond Bulls
        By:
        David Scutt
        Today 03:56 AM

          StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

          No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

          For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.