FTSE 100 Technicals amp Fundamentals

Complete Infographics on FTSE-100 Technicals & Fundamentals FTSE-100 rise since March 2009 vs. 8 other global indices FTSE-100 YTD Performance vs. 8 other global indices […]


Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
May 29, 2013 7:01 PM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

Complete Infographics on FTSE-100 Technicals & Fundamentals

FTSE-100 rise since March 2009 vs. 8 other global indices

FTSE-100 YTD Performance vs. 8 other global indices

% FTSE-100 shares above their 200-DMA

# of weeks without a 10% peak-to-trough decline

FTSE-100 June Performance since 1991



FTSE-100 technicals
The weekly chart shows a looming weekly close below 6,646 support, formerly the top of the two-year channel. This would pave the way for further losses towards 6,420-30 region, the sub-support from the November channel, which would post a decline of 2.6% from today’s close and a 6.4% decline from the year’s highs. In order for the FTSE-100 to decline by more than 10%, it would have to break below the April fifth low of 6,214, which is the bottom preceding the most recent uptrend.

Considering the historicity of the number of weeks without 10% declines as well as its negative performance in June, the FTSE-100 may be bound for a down month into July. The aforementioned levels are the ones to watch during the next sell-off. The quarterly chart, however, suggests long term momentum measures remain neutral to positive. 6,000 may become the next popular choice for picking a support level around autumn, but long term technicals suggest the bulls remain in command.

Related tags:

Latest market news

View more
USD/CAD Forecast: Tariff Jitters Clash with Weaker U.S. Data and Bond Bulls
Today 03:56 AM
EUR/JPY Prods the Neckline of a Mammoth Bearish Reversal Pattern
Today 01:48 AM
US dollar, yields dragged lower with consumer confidence, reviving rate-cut bets
Yesterday 09:54 PM
Euro Forecast: EUR/USD Continues to Coil Within January Range
Yesterday 08:20 PM
U.S. Dollar Deeper Pullback Potential as EUR/USD Tests 1.0500
Yesterday 06:36 PM
Gold outlook XAU USD drops along with US stocks
Yesterday 05:00 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.