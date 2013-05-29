Complete Infographics on FTSE-100 Technicals & Fundamentals



FTSE-100 rise since March 2009 vs. 8 other global indices

FTSE-100 YTD Performance vs. 8 other global indices

% FTSE-100 shares above their 200-DMA

# of weeks without a 10% peak-to-trough decline

FTSE-100 June Performance since 1991





FTSE-100 technicals

The weekly chart shows a looming weekly close below 6,646 support, formerly the top of the two-year channel. This would pave the way for further losses towards 6,420-30 region, the sub-support from the November channel, which would post a decline of 2.6% from today’s close and a 6.4% decline from the year’s highs. In order for the FTSE-100 to decline by more than 10%, it would have to break below the April fifth low of 6,214, which is the bottom preceding the most recent uptrend.

Considering the historicity of the number of weeks without 10% declines as well as its negative performance in June, the FTSE-100 may be bound for a down month into July. The aforementioned levels are the ones to watch during the next sell-off. The quarterly chart, however, suggests long term momentum measures remain neutral to positive. 6,000 may become the next popular choice for picking a support level around autumn, but long term technicals suggest the bulls remain in command.