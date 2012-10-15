FTSE 100 rises as household income increases by 69

The FTSE 100 has risen as real household actual income per head increased by £69 in the second quarter of 2012 compared to the first quarter.

According to the Office for National Statistics, real household actual expenditure was unchanged, sliding by 0.2 per cent (£7) over the April-June period quarter-on-quarter.

Real actual household expenditure excludes home extensions, the purchase of valuables or second-hand goods, but includes implied spending on government services such as education, while real actual income consists of wages and salaries, and benefits and share dividends.

Furthermore, the household saving ratio increased by 0.7 percentage points to 6.7 per cent in the second quarter, while gross household saving was £18.2 billion in the same quarter – up from £16 billion between January and March of this year.

At 12:00 BST, the FTSE 100 increased by 0.4 per cent to an index value of 5820.2 points, starting the week on a positive footing.

