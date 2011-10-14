FTSE 100 at point of indecision Chinese inflation helps miners

Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  
October 14, 2011 5:13 PM
0 views
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  

The FTSE 100 saw gains of 1.1% to finish the week on a high, with strong demand for mining and energy shares. The gains were enough to send the FTSE 100 through a key resistance level and finish the week at its highest closing level in more than two months.

The FTSE 100 had this week struggled to overcome resistance at 5450, which was proving to be a large hurdle for UK large cap shares. However, the fact that the FTSE has continued to see higher lows indicates a perseverance from investors to refrain from locking in their gains from the recent three-week rally, a perspective emphasised by the fact that a Spanish credit rating downgrade alongside recent downgrades for a range of European banks, and a weaker reading than expected in US economic sentiment was not enough to take the wind from the FTSE’s sails today.

Countering the negative US sentiment report however was a much better-than-expected jump in US retail sales, which climbed 1.1% last month to hit its highest point since February. Considering the fact that 70% of US economic activity is relied upon consumer spending, investors took the data in their stride in the afternoon session.

The FTSE 100 has now closed higher for three consecutive weeks, yet whilst this is very positive, much of the gains we have seen have been built on investors optimism in the run up to the G20 meeting early next month, which makes the gains fragile should investors not see credible, coordinated and transparent plans to combat sovereign debt contagion effects and address bank recapitalisation.

Of course next week also sees the US earnings season move full steam ahead, with important earnings to come from Citigroup, Apple, Bank of America, Goldman Sachs, Intel, American Express and General Electric. As such, investor eyes will likely sway somewhat from Europe’s debt problems to US earnings and this raises the potential for a pullback if weaker earnings trigger investors into profit taking mode.

Shares in mining companies have been the energy behind today’s FTSE gains after data showed that Chinese inflation cooled to 6.1% from 6.2% last month, helping to cement a view that potentially hawkish Chinese monetary policy will ease sooner rather than later. This coupled with reports of a sharp reduction in metal stockpiles in China is helping to ease the concerns raised yesterday regarding a slowdown in activity from the weaker Chinese export and import data. Miners topped the FTSE leader board as a result today, with shares of Fresnillo, Kazakhmys and Vedanta Resources all gaining 3% on the day.

A 2.5% rally in crude prices also locked in a positive session for oil firms, with Tullow Oil shares rallying 4.9% whilst Essar Energy shares climbed 3% after the firm reinstated a power plant purchase agreement.

Related tags:

Sign up to our exclusive Q2 Market Outlook now

Want to hear about news, products & offers?


Form is Processing.

By submitting information I confirm that I agree to the Terms and conditions and Privacy policy.

Latest market news

View more
Reddit Stocks: What meme stocks are trending today? – August 2, 2023
Today 12:35 PM
Dollar analysis: EUR/USD outlook unaffected by US credit rating downgrade
Today 11:00 AM
Nasdaq 100 forecast: How will Amazon earnings impact AMZN stock?
Today 09:09 AM
ARM IPO: Everything you need to know about ARM
Today 08:00 AM
FTSE 100 analysis: Stocks hit by surprise US credit rating downgrade – Top UK stocks
Today 07:13 AM
DAX futures lower on US credit ratings downgrade: European open – 2nd August 2023
Today 04:59 AM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more

Economic Calendar

StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.