FOMC hint at more QE with the ECB rate decision today

Asia and Europe return from the May day holidays with the market likely to range trade ahead of the all important ECB decision today. Personally […]


Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
May 2, 2013 9:57 AM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

Asia and Europe return from the May day holidays with the market likely to range trade ahead of the all important ECB decision today. Personally I feel a 25 basis point cut is priced into the single currency, with the focus likely to be on growth in the press conference and how they intend to get the European banks lending again but as the BoE have found this is not an easy task, with the funding for lending scheme that was introduced last year in the UK hardly inspiring the economy! The euro feels overvalued to me with resistance seen at 1.3310 but I have been thinking that since 1.2750!

The Fed reminded the markets last night that more QE from that US can’t be ruled out if the outlook on the labour market and inflation expectations deteriorate further. The Fed’s revised statement said it is “prepared to increase or reduce the pace of its purchases to maintain appropriate policy accommodation as the outlook for the labour market or inflation changes.”

In other news the HSBC manufacturing PMI data from China came in a touch below expectations of 50.5 at 50.4 with Australian building approvals fuelling expectations of a RBA rate cut in five days time, with the month-on-month number coming in at -5.5% versus a consensus expectation of a 1% rise.

 


EUR/USD

Supports 1.3120-1.3050-1.2980 | Resistance 1.3250-1.3310-1.3400


USD/JPY

Supports 9700-96.30-95.80 | Resistance 98.15-98.80-99.30


GBP/USD

Supports 1.5520-1.5470-1.5410 | Resistance 1.5610-1.5690-1.5750

Related tags:

Latest market news

View more
USD/CAD Forecast: Tariff Jitters Clash with Weaker U.S. Data and Bond Bulls
Today 03:56 AM
EUR/JPY Prods the Neckline of a Mammoth Bearish Reversal Pattern
Today 01:48 AM
US dollar, yields dragged lower with consumer confidence, reviving rate-cut bets
Yesterday 09:54 PM
Euro Forecast: EUR/USD Continues to Coil Within January Range
Yesterday 08:20 PM
U.S. Dollar Deeper Pullback Potential as EUR/USD Tests 1.0500
Yesterday 06:36 PM
Gold outlook XAU USD drops along with US stocks
Yesterday 05:00 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.