Fitch 8217 s ratings have upgraded Greece 8217 s long term sovereign credit rating

Fitch’s ratings have upgraded Greece’s long-term sovereign credit rating from restricted default to B-, the lowest level before highly speculative territory, after the Hellenic country […]


Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
March 14, 2012 8:00 AM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

Fitch’s ratings have upgraded Greece’s long-term sovereign credit rating from restricted default to B-, the lowest level before highly speculative territory, after the Hellenic country completed the private sector involvement (PSI) debt swap.

 
EUR/USD
Range: 1.3031 – 1.3085
Support: 1.3030
Resistance: 1.3090

Euro-dollar closed in New York at 1.3070 off late recovery highs of 1.3122 after the rate had seen extended lows of 1.3052. The rate opened the main part of Asia at 1.3083 and continued its recovery to 1.3090 before stalling. The rate then reversed tack on strong dollar demand for dollar-yen which pressed the rate down to 1.3057. The rate again met decent demand ahead of 1.3050 prompting suggestions that the level held barrier interest. Recovery to 1.3075 proved short lived as dollar-yen made the push through a reported barrier at 83.25, the dollar demand taking euro-dollar through the 1.3050 level and on to a session low of 1.30308. The rate continues to hold heavy into early Europe, recovery efforts remaining shallow. Bids seen placed between 1.3030-1.3020, a break to open a deeper move to 1.3000 ahead of stronger support at 1.2970. Resistance noted at 1.3090 and 1.3160.

GBP/USD
Range: 1.5650 – 1.5705
Support: 1.5642
Resistance: 1.5690

Cable closed in New York at 1.5707 off an extended recovery high of 1.5748 after the rate had bounced back from a pullback low of 1.5621 on strong fix demand and heavy euro-sterling sales. The rate extended its recovery to 1.5713 into early Asia only to reverse lower as dollar-yen led dollar demand weighed. Cable pressed to an initial low of 1.5674, recovered to 1.5690 before dropping down to 1.5650 as dollar-yen pressured its way through an option barrier at 83.25. Euro-sterling saw lows on Tuesday of 0.8324, having been pressed back from extended highs of 0.8424, with rate consolidating this move between 0.8323-0.8333 through Asia. Sterling has proved to be fairly resilient through the euro’s downside correction, as the market continues to look to buy dips while rate holds above 1.5600 and sell recovery rallies in the cross.

Gold
Range: 1,668.68 – 1,682.24
Support: 1,650.00
Resistance: 1,681.25

Gold prices continue to be weighed down by dollar strength following strong retail sales data out of the US, upbeat outlooks on the US economy from the Fed and no firm pointers towards further QE. The metal has struggled over the last week to gain a foothold back above 1,700 and now sits below the 200-day MA currently around 1,681.25. Asia saw gold slide from earlier highs of 1,682.50 to 1,670.85, but is holding above yesterday’s lows seen after the FOMC of 1,662.00 The move lower is also seen on the back of a surge into equities as risk returned following Fed talk that the recent rise in inflation was temporary thereby reducing the safe haven attraction of the metal. Support is now seen towards last night’s New York low and 1,650. Resistance is initially at the 200 day MA at 1,681.25 and the psychological 1,700 level.

Related tags:

Latest market news

View more
Asset managers increase their short bets against bitcoin futures
Today 03:39 AM
USD/JPY holds above December low as yen surge pauses for breath
Yesterday 10:04 PM
Australian Dollar Forecast: AUD/USD Falls from Channel Resistance
Yesterday 08:45 PM
EUR/USD Breakout Potential, USD Support into February Close
Yesterday 07:39 PM
USD/JPY Halts Three-Day Selloff to Keep RSI Above Oversold Zone
Yesterday 05:40 PM
Gold forecast: Is the XAU/USD rally losing team?
Yesterday 05:34 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.