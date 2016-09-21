Fed Watch 8220 balanced 8221 focus

US rate-setters face a similar threat to their credibility as their Bank of Japan counterparts who earlier announced significant changes to the BoJ’s quantitative easing programme, but no immediate action.


Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
September 21, 2016 6:00 PM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

This is a shorter version of an article which ran on Tuesday night.

US rate-setters face a similar threat to their credibility as their Bank of Japan counterparts who earlier announced significant changes to the BoJ’s quantitative easing programme, but no immediate action.

At the Fed too, concrete action is also off the table, albeit on the tightening side of monetary policy instead of the relentless easing bias of the BoJ.

Fed policymakers are widely expected to delay raising rates for the sixth time, after projecting four further interest rises following the first in nearly a decade, last December.

Furthermore, the Fed’s policy update is expected to be accompanied by the fourth cut in 15 months of the its long-run ‘neutral rate’. The bank’s forecasts have been eroded by stubbornly weak core inflation—as weak as 1.6% year-to-year in August using the bank’s preferred Personal Consumption Expenditures (PCE) price index, well below the bank’s long-standing 2% target.

The PCE result was backed by miniscule overall Consumer Price Index (CPI) growth released last Friday. The core annual CPI outcome was unchanged at just above the Fed’s target, providing the main source of debate among Federal Open Market Committee’s rate (FOMC) setters. But a raft of recent weaker-than-expected data from other parts of the economy kept Federal funds futures contained.

Implied probability of a hike at the time of writing was just 18% compared to 12% a day earlier, according to CME Group data. Probability of a rise at November’s Fed meeting was 23%, and in December 48% vs. 45%.

Bond traders are also sceptical. The yield spread between 10-year Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) and benchmark 10-year Treasurys widened almost two basis points to 1.5% after Friday’s CPI release. But that still left this implied bond market forecast of inflation below the Fed’s target, after it fell below 2% two years ago.

Blasé expectations and a pause in growth have crushed the Fed’s earlier hopes to hike four times this year. And then there were just two hikes projected. Now, with less than three months of 2016 left, only one rate rise seems plausible.

 

Fed decision: what to watch

  • Conspicuous lack of recent guidance seals the probability of no federal funds target rate hike from 0.25%-0.50%. From our reckoning, the Fed has not delivered the kind of shock that a rate hike would bring whilst Fed funds futures and TIPS have been so low, since 1994.
  • A ‘hold’ decision pushes the focus partly on to forecasts. Unofficial signals point to mere tweaks of economic figures, but the bank’s median long-run rate forecast could fall to 2.75%, down 1 percentage point from 18 months ago and 2.5 percentage points lower than in 2012.
  • Changes to the Fed’s statement could hold clues.The July statement said risks to Fed forecasts had “diminished”. This could be changed to say risks are “balanced” or “nearly balanced”. A similar sequence of changes preceded the Fed’s first rate hike in almost a decade in December 2015. As many as 7 out of 12 rate setters have signalled a desire to hike this year, underlining thin FOMC consensus, and a more hawkish statement could be a sop to them.
Related tags:

Latest market news

View more
Japanese Yen Forecast: USD/JPY Event Risk Piles Up with Inflation, Nvidia in Focus
Yesterday 10:36 PM
Crude Oil Week Ahead: Bears Dominate Weekly Close
Yesterday 02:00 PM
AUD/USD weekly outlook: Trimmed-mean CPI, PCE inflation on tap
Yesterday 10:28 AM
S&P 500 Forecast For the Week Ahead: Pullback Potential
Yesterday 08:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Bulls Eye Key Breakout
Yesterday 02:00 AM
US Dollar Forecast: GBP/USD Approaches Channel Resistance
February 22, 2025 08:00 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.