EY Item Club recommends interest rates hold

Interest rates should be held, the EY Item Club has recommended.


Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
January 20, 2014 9:15 AM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

The UK's base rate of interest should be retained at 0.5 per cent, according to the latest report by the EY Item Club.

It stated that until real-time wages start to grow, the Bank of England's Monetary Policy Committee ought to hold the base rate at its current record low level for the UK.

Earlier this month, the committee announced that it was holding interest rates for another month. The base rate has been held at 0.5 per cent in the UK since March 2009. Just six months previous to that, UK interest rates had stood at 4.5 per cent before the global financial crash.

In its new quarterly report into the state of the UK economy, the EY Item Club argued that a rate rise could have a negative impact on the recovery.

Inflation in the UK recently dropped to two per cent – the government's target rate – while unemployment has been edging towards seven per cent. Governor of the Bank of England Mark Carney claimed last year he would not consider increasing interest rates until unemployment was down to seven per cent, though he noted this would not be an automatic trigger.

Historic rates

Peter Spencer, chief economic advisor to EY Item Club, stated that the body is not sure when the last time employment was rising and real wages were falling was.

He said: "The weakness of real earnings is proving to be the government's Achilles heel and could prove to be the weak spot in the recovery. Consumers have reduced the amount they save to fund their spending sprees. But they cannot continue to drive growth for much longer without an accompanying recovery in real wages or a rise in their debt to income ratio."

The EY Item Club predicts that consumers are going to continue to propel growth in the coming months, forecasting that UK GDP will expand by 2.7 per cent in 2014, an increase from the figure of 1.9 per cent that was recorded in 2013.

Find up to date information on the FTSE 100 and spread betting strategies at City Index

Related tags:

Latest market news

View more
USD/JPY holds above December low as yen surge pauses for breath
Today 10:04 PM
Australian Dollar Forecast: AUD/USD Falls from Channel Resistance
Today 08:45 PM
EUR/USD Breakout Potential, USD Support into February Close
Today 07:39 PM
USD/JPY Halts Three-Day Selloff to Keep RSI Above Oversold Zone
Today 05:40 PM
Gold forecast: Is the XAU/USD rally losing team?
Today 05:34 PM
Canadian Dollar Forecast: USD/CAD Levels to Watch Ahead of Tariff Deadline, Election
Today 05:09 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.