Eurozone stocks stable ahead of vital eurozone meeting

The major eurozone stock indices are stable in trading this afternoon ahead of a vital meeting of the region's finance ministers over whether or not to release the next tranche of bailout funding for Greece.

If the troubled Mediterranean nation is not given this next tranche – worth €33 billion (£27 billion) – it runs the risk of running out of money completely, as prime minister Antonis Samaras has warned the nation's coffers will empty this month without the financial boost.

On the agenda at the eurozone talks is the two-year extension for Greece to make its austerity savings, how the country will meet its funding needs and how it will make its debts sustainable.

The International Monetary Fund – which will also be present – is going to insist Greece's debt load is alleviated.

At 14:50 GMT, the German Dax rose by 0.1 per cent to 7136.5, while the French Cac 40 was stable at an index value of 3438.3 points.

