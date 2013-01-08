Eurozone stocks mixed as unemployment reaches fresh zenith

The eurozone’s major stock indices are mixed in trading today as joblessness in the region reaches new highs.


By :  ,  Financial Analyst
January 8, 2013 5:15 PM
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

The main eurozone stock benchmarks are mixed in this afternoon's (January 8th) trading session after official figures showed the single currency region's unemployment levels have reached fresh highs.

According to Eurostat, joblessness – which is a lagging indicator – rose to 11.8 per cent in the 17-member state bloc in November 2012, which is a slight increase on the previous month's 11.7 per cent.

The entire European Union (EU) kept its unemployment levels the same at 10.7 per cent over the 30-day period, while Spain continues to suffer from the highest rate of people out of work, struggling with 26.6 per cent joblessness.

More than 26 million people are currently looking for work in the EU, with 18.8 million of these residing in the single currency region.

At 15:05 GMT the pan-European DJ Eurostoxx 50 rose by a marginal 0.1 per cent to 2700.1 points, while the Madrid Ibex advanced to 8477.3 points and the Dax in Germany fell to 7721.2 points.

