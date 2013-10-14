Eurozone output improves in August

New data shows that the industrial output in the eurozone improved during August.

Figures revealed by Eurostat, which is the statistical office for the eurozone, showed output rose by one per cent in the month, beating the expectations of analysts.

Germany saw output up by 1.8 per cent, while French output increased by 0.2 per cent and the figure was 8.2 per cent in Portugal, the highest on the continent.

However, Italy's economy is still struggling to bounce back from the global financial downturn and output in the country was 0.3 per cent lower, a second month of decline in a row for the nation.

Chris Williamson, chief economist at the researchers Markit, described the data released by Eurostat as being encouraging.

He added: "Policymakers will be encouraged by the ongoing recovery trend, but will be reminded of the huge surplus of capacity that persists compared to before the crisis struck."

This data comes only a short time after the Office for National Statistics revealed construction output in the UK dropped during August.

