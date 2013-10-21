European stock futures expected to set a new five year high today

The video cannot be shown at the moment. Please try again later.

European stock futures were expected to set a new five-year high today with a record peak on Wall Street and expectations that the FED will continue with its current monetary policy stimulus.

Investors believe that the US will undertake this action after the US congress voted on Wednesday to end a 16-day shutdown and lift the debt ceiling, which prevented a potential default that may have led us back into a severe recession.

At 6:23am GMT, Future for the FTSE 100, France’s CAC and Germany’s DAX were 0.1 to 0.3 % higher. Investors will look at earnings numbers and data releases to get suggestions about the market’s near term direction. Major companies that are expected to announce third quarter results today include Netflix and Texas Instruments.

At 3pm GMT we are also expecting some figures from the US:

the Existing home Sales, which forecast is slightly less than last week at 5.31 million.