European stock futures expected to set a new five year high today

European stock futures were expected to set a new five-year high today with a record peak on Wall Street and expectations that the FED will […]


Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
October 21, 2013 10:00 AM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

The video cannot be shown at the moment. Please try again later.

European stock futures were expected to set a new five-year high today with a record peak on Wall Street and expectations that the FED will continue with its current monetary policy stimulus.

Investors believe that the US will undertake this action after the US congress voted on Wednesday to end a 16-day shutdown and lift the debt ceiling, which prevented a potential default that may have led us back into a severe recession.

At 6:23am GMT, Future for the FTSE 100, France’s CAC and Germany’s DAX were 0.1 to 0.3 % higher. Investors will look at earnings numbers and data releases to get suggestions about the market’s near term direction. Major companies that are expected to announce third quarter results today include Netflix and Texas Instruments.

At 3pm GMT we are also expecting some figures from the US:

the Existing home Sales, which forecast is slightly less than last week at 5.31 million.

Related tags:

Latest market news

View more
USD/JPY holds above December low as yen surge pauses for breath
Today 10:04 PM
Australian Dollar Forecast: AUD/USD Falls from Channel Resistance
Today 08:45 PM
EUR/USD Breakout Potential, USD Support into February Close
Today 07:39 PM
USD/JPY Halts Three-Day Selloff to Keep RSI Above Oversold Zone
Today 05:40 PM
Gold forecast: Is the XAU/USD rally losing team?
Today 05:34 PM
Canadian Dollar Forecast: USD/CAD Levels to Watch Ahead of Tariff Deadline, Election
Today 05:09 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.