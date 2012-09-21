European shares react to speculation about Spain bailout

The video cannot be shown at the moment. Please try again later.

- Global markets were up this morning as investors remained optimistic that central bank action would stimulate economic growth. European shares were also reacting to speculation that Spain will soon be requesting a bailout, possibly as early as next week.

- At 9am the FTSE and DAX were both up 25 points at 5876 and 7407 respectively, and the Dow is up 36 at 13635.

- Vedanta and Evraz are this morning’s UK 100 top risers, with National Grid down 1% as the biggest loser.

- The Public Sector Net Borrowing figure was out at 9.30am and having been forecast at 13.2 billion, it came out better than expected at 12.4 billion. Other than this it is fairly quiet in terms of economic figures, but as Stock futures and Options are expiring today, investors will be keeping a close eye on whether markets sustain their levels after recent declines in volatility and rise in optimism.