European rally continues for a fourth day in a row

European stocks enjoyed their fourth straight session of gains on Thursday as stocks started higher once again, with appetite for risk rejuvenated by the positive […]


Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
June 30, 2011 5:34 PM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

European stocks enjoyed their fourth straight session of gains on Thursday as stocks started higher once again, with appetite for risk rejuvenated by the positive austerity proceedings made in Greece.

The FTSE 100, DAX and CAC all traded higher between 0.2% and 0.7% in early trade on Thursday. Index gains were led chiefly by stronger UK banking stocks after Lloyds Banking Group announced plans to save £1.5 billion a year from 2014 in a broad strategy review.

The recent steps taken in Greece to pass through the austerity package are clearly beneficial to the short-term trend for European stock markets and for banks in particular. Should a successful implementation vote proceed through today, it draws a line under the immediate uncertainty over Greece, albeit with a pencil.

Stock markets have seen terrific gains this week and so one cannot discount the potential for a pull back on profit taking.

Lloyds strategy review pleases the market
Lloyds’ broad based strategy review, which included an effort to save £1.5 billion annually from 2014 through 15,000 job cuts and other cost saving measures, has been met with the thumbs up by the market, lifting share prices 7% to the top of the FTSE 100 leader board. The part nationalised bank said that cost savings will allow it to invest an extra £2 billion into its core retail banking operations. Lloyds’ shares have been on a downward slump since late September last year, seeing shares lose near 40% in value to yesterday’s close. The bounce back this morning can be tied to three factors; the positive reaction from the strategy review, higher risk appetite and speculators bargain hunting.

LSE shares rally on bid speculation
Shares in the London Stock Exchange rallied 6% in early trade on Thursday as investors speculated that the firm may become bid pray to Nasdaq OMX, having seen its multi-billion bid for Canada’s TMX fall by the wayside. This would not be the first time Nasdaq may attempt to buy the London Exchange, having failed to do so on two occasions in 2006 and 2007. Investors are now speculating that the firm’s failure to secure a deal with the Canadian Exchange operator at a time of huge competition and subsequent consolidation within the sector makes it vulnerable and that the LSE is now primed for a takeover itself. Much of the buying we have seen today has been from traders speculating exactly that.

Related tags:

Latest market news

View more
Asset managers increase their short bets against bitcoin futures
Today 03:39 AM
USD/JPY holds above December low as yen surge pauses for breath
Yesterday 10:04 PM
Australian Dollar Forecast: AUD/USD Falls from Channel Resistance
Yesterday 08:45 PM
EUR/USD Breakout Potential, USD Support into February Close
Yesterday 07:39 PM
USD/JPY Halts Three-Day Selloff to Keep RSI Above Oversold Zone
Yesterday 05:40 PM
Gold forecast: Is the XAU/USD rally losing team?
Yesterday 05:34 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.