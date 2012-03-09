European markets pause ahead of Non Farm Payrolls despite pleasing Greek PSI bond swap

European markets trading largely flat in early opening to the market as investors paused for breath ahead of the all important US non-farm payrolls release […]


Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
March 9, 2012 8:20 AM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

European markets trading largely flat in early opening to the market as investors paused for breath ahead of the all important US non-farm payrolls release at 1.30pm, despite a high participation rate of the Private Sector Involvement in the Greek bond swap.

The FTSE 100 opened at 5954, slightly lower than yesterday’s close with similar non-moves seen on broader European indices such as the DAX and CAC.

The Greek debt swap has passed through relatively smoothly with an 85% participation rate of private holders of Greek debt, whilst this rate could be pushed higher with the implementation of collective action clauses (CACs) to enforce greater participation.

The high rate that was realised by last night’s deadline was of course widely expected and this was part of the main reason for EU indices bouncing back so strongly over the past 48-hours from Tuesday stock market sell-off.

Therefore, all eyes now switch to the release of the latest US jobs data including non-farm payrolls, private payrolls and unemployment rate. Current market expectations are that we should see non-farm payrolls growth slow to 204,000 from 243,000, with private payrolls also slowing to 257,000 and the US unemployment rate remaining flat at 8.3%.

We have seen consecutive monthly US payrolls far surpassing market expectations and whilst Wednesday ADP employment report came in mostly in line with expectations, it will be interesting to see whether the US labour market can continue to grow at the strength of which the past three months has hinted towards. A strong reading of US jobs could help to convince that the US economic recovery is firmly on track, whilst a weaker reading of around 150,000 could highlight concerns that the recent labour market growth was merely tentative.

Equally being watched by investors before the afternoon’s US jobs release, is the latest UK Industrial Production figures, which are expected to slow to 0.3%. There could be a degree of concern should the actual number slow more quickly than the 0.3% expected, which could re-enforce the perception that the UK economic recovery continues to struggle.

Related tags:

Latest market news

View more
Asset managers increase their short bets against bitcoin futures
Today 03:39 AM
USD/JPY holds above December low as yen surge pauses for breath
Yesterday 10:04 PM
Australian Dollar Forecast: AUD/USD Falls from Channel Resistance
Yesterday 08:45 PM
EUR/USD Breakout Potential, USD Support into February Close
Yesterday 07:39 PM
USD/JPY Halts Three-Day Selloff to Keep RSI Above Oversold Zone
Yesterday 05:40 PM
Gold forecast: Is the XAU/USD rally losing team?
Yesterday 05:34 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.