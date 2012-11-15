European markets knocked by US fiscal cliff concerns and heightened tension in the Middle East

European markets opened lower on Thursday, with the FTSE hitting a 10-week low as concerns over the US budget, continuing eurozone uncertainty and the potential […]


Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst
November 15, 2012 11:11 AM
Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst

European markets opened lower on Thursday, with the FTSE hitting a 10-week low as concerns over the US budget, continuing eurozone uncertainty and the potential escalation of conflict between Israel and Hamas encouraged risk aversion from investors.

Since Obama secured his second term, attention quickly turned to the danger of the ‘fiscal cliff’ in the States, a change in the law where Bush era tax rates would expire, meaning higher rates for income, capital gains dividends and estates as well as automatic cuts in federal spending would begin to be implemented. In short the immediate economic impact would be negative.

There are increasing worries that US politicians will not reach a compromise on these debt negotiations and how to deal with the budget deficit. An agreement must be reached in order to avoid the $607 billion spending cuts and tax increases that are due to come into effect on January 1, 2013. Traders are becoming increasingly nervous about the situation and are adjusting the risk profile in their portfolios accordingly.

Back in Europe, the crisis also continues to torment investors. Spain, it would appear, will not be asking for a bailout soon, disappointing the markets which had effectively priced in an official bailout request. Greece will eventually need another haircut on its debt in order to bring it under control and to sustainable levels as declared by Belgium’s Central Bank Governor and ECB governing council member.

The latest growth figures from Germany show that the economy slowed in the third quarter, with a growth of only 0.2%, in line with expectation but showing the strain of the uncertainty caused by the eurozone crisis and the resultant falling orders. France also posted a growth figure of 0.2%, however, this was a surprise on the upside and unlikely to continue until the final quarter of this year. Overall the eurozone contracted at a slightly slower rate than expected of 0.1% month on month, although this does signify that the eurozone has slipped back into its second recession since 2009.

Moving around the globe, Middle Eastern tensions gave investors yet another reason to move out of riskier assets such as equities. With heightened tensions between Israel and Hamas there is a real concern of a wider war in the region.

With all the negativity surrounding the markets this morning there is little surprise that the major indices have stayed firmly in the red. With little more economic data due from the eurozone, investors’ attention this afternoon will focus on the inflation figures due Stateside at 1.30pm GMT.

Related tags:

Latest market news

View more
USD/JPY holds above December low as yen surge pauses for breath
Yesterday 10:04 PM
Australian Dollar Forecast: AUD/USD Falls from Channel Resistance
Yesterday 08:45 PM
EUR/USD Breakout Potential, USD Support into February Close
Yesterday 07:39 PM
USD/JPY Halts Three-Day Selloff to Keep RSI Above Oversold Zone
Yesterday 05:40 PM
Gold forecast: Is the XAU/USD rally losing team?
Yesterday 05:34 PM
Canadian Dollar Forecast: USD/CAD Levels to Watch Ahead of Tariff Deadline, Election
Yesterday 05:09 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.