European markets drop whilst Greece talks continue and Barclays suffer as Qatar sells warrants

European markets edged lower through Monday after a bullish five-day rally last week, which saw the FTSE gain almost 4%. A more downbeat mood engulfed […]


Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst
November 26, 2012 5:16 PM
Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst

European markets edged lower through Monday after a bullish five-day rally last week, which saw the FTSE gain almost 4%. A more downbeat mood engulfed traders today as they turned their full attention to Greece and the Eurozone finance minister as they meet again to discuss a debt sustainability deal for the country.

Nervousness about the possible outcome of the meeting kept the markets in negative territory. This is the third meeting in a month to attempt to agree on terms to bring Greece’s debt, projected to be 190% of GDP next year, back under control, a prerequisite for the release of the next tranche of bailout aid.

Greece has met the international lenders criteria by imposing strict austerity measures and tax cuts; it is now the turn of Euro ministers and the IMF to deliver. However, without knowing that the debt is sustainable the IMF has held up payments to Athens. Progress has been slow on deciding how to achieve a credible solution but at least policy makers have now at least agreed that a write down of Greek debt is not a possibility, for the time being.

Other measures being discussed include a lower interest rate on Greek debt, debt buybacks and a compromise with the IMF to extend the target date for debt at 120% of GDP to 2022 from 2020. Although the market is nervous, there is also a common feeling that a solution will be reached, even if not today possibly later in the week. The lenders will not allow Greece to fail.

Here in the UK, banks led the decline with Barclays topping the loser board, shedding 5.7% after Qatar Holding said it had sold its remaining warrants in the UK bank. This does not affect its 6.7% stake in Barclays which remains unchanged. The entire UK banking sector was pulled lower by the news and Royal Bank of Scotland and Lloyds lost 2.9% and 2.4% respectively.

With little economic data to guide them through the afternoon investors remained focused on news from the Eurogroup meeting and look towards tomorrow for the UK third quarter GDP. Canadian Carney was also named as new Bank of England chief, taking the reins next year.

Related tags:

Latest market news

View more
USD/JPY holds above December low as yen surge pauses for breath
Yesterday 10:04 PM
Australian Dollar Forecast: AUD/USD Falls from Channel Resistance
Yesterday 08:45 PM
EUR/USD Breakout Potential, USD Support into February Close
Yesterday 07:39 PM
USD/JPY Halts Three-Day Selloff to Keep RSI Above Oversold Zone
Yesterday 05:40 PM
Gold forecast: Is the XAU/USD rally losing team?
Yesterday 05:34 PM
Canadian Dollar Forecast: USD/CAD Levels to Watch Ahead of Tariff Deadline, Election
Yesterday 05:09 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.