European markets close positive as they prepare for turmoil

  A positive start set the trend for the rest of the trading session with the FTSE barely crossing into negative territory throughout the last […]


Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst
June 15, 2012 5:50 AM
Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst

 

A positive start set the trend for the rest of the trading session with the FTSE barely crossing into negative territory throughout the last trading session prior to the Greek elections on Sunday. Following in the footsteps of Wall Street, European markets opened higher on news that Central Banks were prepared to support the strained markets after the elections in Greece should it be deemed necessary?

“We must do everything possible to prevent the eurozone falling apart” comments made by the Dutch Prime Minister highlighted the sense of crisis and tension engulfing the European leaders as they struggle to find a way out of the deteriorating situation. The ECB hinted at an interest rate cut and made it clear it was ready to step in and fund any eurozone bank that gets in trouble. Furthermore authorities in Tokyo suggested they would respond with decisive intervention if the yen soared as did Swiss National Bank.

Here in UK the BoE included an announcement of £100 billion offer of loans to banks to encourage them to lend more to companies. All this talk of steps to stabilize the markets if necessary sat well with investors and the Banking sector held strong throughout the day. RBS gained 8.7% in one of its most lucrative trading sessions this year. Lloyds and Barclays also put in a strong performances gaining 5.2% and 3.9% respectively.

Other riskier sectors also performed well, with mining stocks also climbing steadily thanks to dollar weakness making commodities cheaper. Vedanta, Fresnillo and ENRC all rose over 5%. The push towards the riskier classes, even though it could be short term, goes to demonstrate that investors feel assured by the pledges made by the central banks.

The focus as we go into the weekend is squarely on the Greek Elections, however it is important to remember that it is not a binary event, difficult times are going to continue for the eurozone after the elections. For further debate please read Joshua’s blog.

Related tags:

Latest market news

View more
USD/JPY holds above December low as yen surge pauses for breath
Yesterday 10:04 PM
Australian Dollar Forecast: AUD/USD Falls from Channel Resistance
Yesterday 08:45 PM
EUR/USD Breakout Potential, USD Support into February Close
Yesterday 07:39 PM
USD/JPY Halts Three-Day Selloff to Keep RSI Above Oversold Zone
Yesterday 05:40 PM
Gold forecast: Is the XAU/USD rally losing team?
Yesterday 05:34 PM
Canadian Dollar Forecast: USD/CAD Levels to Watch Ahead of Tariff Deadline, Election
Yesterday 05:09 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.