Europe was expected to once again be in the red today

After the DOW closed down 160 points last night and Asia mirroring the sell-off, Europe was expected to once again be in the red today. […]


Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
May 31, 2012 10:46 AM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

The video cannot be shown at the moment. Please try again later.

  • After the DOW closed down 160 points last night and Asia mirroring the sell-off, Europe was expected to once again be in the red today.
  • However, despite fears over Spain potentially needing a bailout and Italian bonds failing to provide reassurance, the FTSE is up 25 points at 5320 and the DAX is up 14 points at 6298.
  • With a look at the FTSE, we have InterContinental Hotel Group leading the pack, up an impressive 4% already.
  • The financials are also a little stronger with Lloyds up 2%, Man Group up 2% and Barclays 1% higher.
  • To the downside, we have ITV, they are off 3.8% as the technical’s point to a further retracement to the downside, according to trading central.
  • We also have CRH, the building materials supplier, and the pharma firm Shire, both off around 1 ¼% this morning.
  • With a busy day from a macro perspective, we have already had some positive data out from Germany and France.
  • However, traders will be looking towards the US ADP figures at 1.15 as a precursor to tomorrows NFP.
  • Also at 1.30, the US GDP figures will be posted alongside the weekly jobless claims.

See the City Index Economic Calendar and Companies Reporting Dates page for latest economic news and company events that are likely to impact the markets today.

Related tags:

Latest market news

View more
USD/JPY holds above December low as yen surge pauses for breath
Yesterday 10:04 PM
Australian Dollar Forecast: AUD/USD Falls from Channel Resistance
Yesterday 08:45 PM
EUR/USD Breakout Potential, USD Support into February Close
Yesterday 07:39 PM
USD/JPY Halts Three-Day Selloff to Keep RSI Above Oversold Zone
Yesterday 05:40 PM
Gold forecast: Is the XAU/USD rally losing team?
Yesterday 05:34 PM
Canadian Dollar Forecast: USD/CAD Levels to Watch Ahead of Tariff Deadline, Election
Yesterday 05:09 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.