Euro optimism helps Asian stocks Nikkei rises over 1

The MSCI Asia Pacific Index gained 1.1% to 135.8 in early afternoon trade, heading for its highest close since May 13. Five stocks advanced for […]


Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
May 31, 2011 6:24 PM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

The MSCI Asia Pacific Index gained 1.1% to 135.8 in early afternoon trade, heading for its highest close since May 13. Five stocks advanced for each that fell in the gauge, which last week completed its longest string of weekly losses in two years as concern deepened over Europe’s debt crisis and amid speculation a slowing global recovery will crimp earnings.

Japan’s Nikkei 225 (NKY) Stock Average climbed 1.1%, South Korea’s Kospi Index advanced 1.5% and Australia’s S&P/ASX 20 Index gained 0.9%. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index increased 0.9%, while China’s Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index added 0.3%.

In corporate news, Hong Kong based Cosco Pacific , operator of container facilities in Greece, climbed 1.2%. Sony, the maker of PlayStation gaming consoles that counts Europe as its biggest market outside of Japan, gained 1.1% in Tokyo. Meanwhile Hanwha Chemical, South Korea’s fourth-largest maker of plastic resins by sales surged 8.3% after Samsung Securities raised its share-price forecast.

The cost of protecting Tokyo Electric Power’s debt from default climbed and shares of Japan’s largest utility declined after ratings on its debt were lowered to junk status by Standard & Poor’s Ratings Services. Shares fell 3.4% to 315 yen at 11 am in Tokyo and have fallen 86% since March 10, the day before an earthquake and tsunami crippled one of Tepco’s nuclear plants.

Australian listed Lend Lease announced a rail contract for design and delivery for Pacific National. The deal was struck through Abigroup which is part of the Valemus acquisition Lend Lease recently made. The contract, worth around $100 million is significant and positions Lend Lease in the very lucrative rail infrastructure services market. Pacific National could see more contracts in this area for Lend Lease through Abigroup, potentially threatening United Group and Downer EDI which is struggling with its own rail issues.

Staying in the Pacific region, New Zealand’s business confidence rose to a 12-month high in May as record-low interest rates and higher commodity prices bolster the prospect for an economic recovery from the nation’s deadliest earthquake in 80 years. New Zealand’s currency was little changed at 82.31 US cents at 1.10 pm after rising to 82.43 cents, the highest since exchange-rate controls were lifted in 1985.

Related tags:

Latest market news

View more
Asset managers increase their short bets against bitcoin futures
Today 03:39 AM
USD/JPY holds above December low as yen surge pauses for breath
Yesterday 10:04 PM
Australian Dollar Forecast: AUD/USD Falls from Channel Resistance
Yesterday 08:45 PM
EUR/USD Breakout Potential, USD Support into February Close
Yesterday 07:39 PM
USD/JPY Halts Three-Day Selloff to Keep RSI Above Oversold Zone
Yesterday 05:40 PM
Gold forecast: Is the XAU/USD rally losing team?
Yesterday 05:34 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.