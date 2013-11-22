Euro falls USD stays weak and AUD hit with more threats

The ECB’s Mario Draghi was the main talking point from yesterday after the falls in the EUR due to a rumour the ECB were mulling over a negative deposit rate. Draghi says that there have been no talks since the last meeting about negative rates so the classic ‘sell the rumour buy the fact’ happened.

The US data was mixed, with better jobless claims, but the Philly Fed was weaker so USD stayed weak for most of the night.

Through the Asian session, the Aussie was hit again with more threats from the RBA. This time Glen Steven’s said they’re open minded on FX intervention. These are clear signs they’re not happy with the strength of the AUD and are trying to get it lower so they may well act on these threats.

This morning the USD has started off weak with German IFO business climate next up at 9am; then more words of wisdom from Draghi no doubt to confuse us even more with how the ECB are reacting to the drop in inflation.

EUR/USD

Supports 1.3440 1.3400 1.3350 | Resistance 1.3525 1.3580 1.3635





USD/JPY

Supports 100.60 100.20 99.60 | Resistance 101.40 101.55 102.00





GBP/USD

Supports 1.6140 1.6105 1.6060 | Resistance 1.6200 1.6240 1.6260