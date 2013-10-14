Euro 8217 s German Rally

As the US debt ceiling deadline approaches and the US govt remains partially shut for the third straight week, figures from Germany remain robust.  The […]


Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
October 14, 2013 7:11 PM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

As the US debt ceiling deadline approaches and the US govt remains partially shut for the third straight week, figures from Germany remain robust.  The Bundesbank said last month Germany’s economy had an “extraordinarily good” consumer climate, supported by the lowest unemployment rate in over 20 years.

Germany’s major business and sentiment surveys have strengthened markedly. Ifo Business confidence rose for a fifth straight month in September to the highest level since April 2012, ZEW investor sentiment climbed hit a three-year high and GfK consumer confidence hit six-year highs. Tuesday’s release of the Oct ZEW survey will be closely monitored and whether its expectations index will rise for the sixth straight month.

Three weeks after storming Parliament with the biggest share of the vote in 23 years, Angela Merkel’s Christian Democrats (311 seats in lower house) are set for their third meeting with either the Social Democrats (193 seats), or with the Greens (63 seats) to complete talks forming a ruling coalition. Merkel will firmly insist on her opposition to income tax increases and joint Eurozone bonds, while allowing ground for accepting a statutory minimum wages.

Yet, neither the SPD nor the Greens are in a great hurry to join Merkel’s CDU. The SPD will decide next Sunday whether to enter into formal negotiations with Merkel’s CDU/CSU bloc. But there exists the possibility that Merkel will remain without government by end of November. Such would be a daunting political reality for the Eurozone, considering Italy’s close shave with a parliamentary dysfunction 2 weeks ago.

Euro’s Disinflationary Risk

Looking ahead, currency traders are reaching the point when the euro’s valuation raises question about excessive strength and complacency. The economic contraction continues to ease (but remains) in Greece, Italy and Spain, while the ECB’s latest worry is not a default or a failed bon auction, but endangering the recovery with a rapid jump in bond yields. Markets are aware that any talk of LTRO will or renewed rate cut is simply a rhetorical trick to talk down yields rather than a warning of current conditions.  One aspect of worry is the 1.1% inflation- the lowest in 3 ½ years. For a central bank widely focused on price stability, this presents a clear challenge. The recovery in Germany did not help raise prices. ECB president Draghi may consider a few interventionist words to rein the euro’s appreciation and avoid the risk of disinflation.

Related tags:

Latest market news

View more
USD/JPY holds above December low as yen surge pauses for breath
Today 10:04 PM
Australian Dollar Forecast: AUD/USD Falls from Channel Resistance
Today 08:45 PM
EUR/USD Breakout Potential, USD Support into February Close
Today 07:39 PM
USD/JPY Halts Three-Day Selloff to Keep RSI Above Oversold Zone
Today 05:40 PM
Gold forecast: Is the XAU/USD rally losing team?
Today 05:34 PM
Canadian Dollar Forecast: USD/CAD Levels to Watch Ahead of Tariff Deadline, Election
Today 05:09 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.