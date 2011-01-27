EUR/USD Range: 1.3678 – 1.3730 Support: 1.3650 Resistance: 1.3670 EUR/USD closed in NY at $1.3712, off late session recovery highs of $1.3715 following reaction to the FOMC announcement. The rate initially eased back to $1.3691, taking some direction from the sell off in the Aussie following PM Gillard’s announcement of a ‘flood tax’. However, general lethargy in most markets saw euro-dollar settle quickly into the $1.3691 – 1.3715 range, opening with a firmer tone into Europe as early traders react to the overnight FOMC. Some trader notes suggest that the upside is starting to look a tad exhausted, although the current play seems to be to buy dips. On this note, demand is seen in place to $1.3650 and $1.3640, with stops below. German inflation data and eurozone sentiment indicators will be the morning’s focus.

GBP/USD Range: 1.5900 – 1.5941 Support: 1.5870 Resistance: 1.6000 Martin Weale joining Andrew Sentance in voting for a hike at the last BOE MPC meeting (as per Wednesday’s minutes) has provided cable with an underlying corrective boost. This follows the sharp sell off reaction to the shock negative showing in UK 4Q GDP released on Tuesday, which saw the rate drop back to $1.5750. Last night’s FOMC announcement showed the Fed’s QE2 remaining on track, providing the lift as the market sees UK still open to a hike earlier than the US. Cable offers have been seen placed to $1.5940, with stronger interest noted between $1.5955 and $1.5965. A break here to open a move back toward $1.6000 ahead of $1.6015/20. It is interesting to note that overnight negative UK data had little detrimental effect on the pound. Cable support remains between $1.5900 and 1.5890, with stops below. CBI data is due at 11am GMT.