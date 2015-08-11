EUR USD ascent on Greek deal confronting major resistance

The most recent leg within EUR/USD’s prolonged range-bound price action has been this past week’s rise from just above key 1.0800 support. As of Tuesday, […]


Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
August 11, 2015 7:23 PM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

The most recent leg within EUR/USD’s prolonged range-bound price action has been this past week’s rise from just above key 1.0800 support. As of Tuesday, this ascent has approached major resistance around the 1.1100 level, which can now be seen as an important demarcation line dividing bearish and bullish sentiment.

Tuesday’s initial rise towards this resistance was prompted in part by an announcement that a Greek bailout deal had been agreed to “in principle” and that the technical aspects of the agreement had been established. The expectation that this deal should ward off Greece’s exit from the euro, at least for the time being, provided a boost to the common currency.

Despite this temporary boost, however, the US dollar portion of the currency pair continued to strengthen on the seemingly pervasive anticipation of a Fed rate hike this year that would create a widening interest rate differential, placing substantial pressure on the EUR/USD and prompting an intraday retreat on Tuesday from the noted 1.1100-area resistance.

EUR/USD Daily Chart

 

Along with the resistance imposed by the noted 1.1100 price level, the 50-day moving average is also currently placing technical pressure on the currency pair. From a longer-term perspective, EUR/USD continues to trade within a well-defined downtrend extending back to the 1.4000-area high back in May of last year.

In the short-term, if the noted 1.1100 resistance level is broken to the upside on potential impending news of the Greek deal being approved, the currency pair could continue to rise towards its 200-day moving average and intermediate resistance around the 1.1275 level.

Any such rise, however, should likely be short-lived, as fundamental drivers continue to favor a downside bias for EUR/USD. This bearish outlook would be reinforced by a move back down towards the noted 1.0800 support. Any subsequent breakdown below 1.0800 could likely accelerate the currency pair’s fall towards its major downside support target at the 1.0500 level, which is around the area of March’s twelve-year low and the site of a rough double-bottoming pattern in March and April.

Any further break below 1.0500, which would confirm a continuation of the long-term downtrend, could then pressure EUR/USD towards a further downside support target around the 1.0200 level.

Related tags:

Latest market news

View more
USD/CAD Forecast: Tariff Jitters Clash with Weaker U.S. Data and Bond Bulls
Today 03:56 AM
EUR/JPY Prods the Neckline of a Mammoth Bearish Reversal Pattern
Today 01:48 AM
US dollar, yields dragged lower with consumer confidence, reviving rate-cut bets
Yesterday 09:54 PM
Euro Forecast: EUR/USD Continues to Coil Within January Range
Yesterday 08:20 PM
U.S. Dollar Deeper Pullback Potential as EUR/USD Tests 1.0500
Yesterday 06:36 PM
Gold outlook XAU USD drops along with US stocks
Yesterday 05:00 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.