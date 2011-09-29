EU stocks mixed as investors eye German EFSF vote and US GDP

Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  
September 29, 2011 4:41 PM
0 views
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  

European stocks were mixed on Thursday, with the FTSE 100 losing 20 points whilst peer EU Indices the DAX and CAC both saw gains of between 0.3% and 0.5%. However, it is likely to be a news intensive day with all investor’s eyes on the EFSF vote in the German parliament, the return of the Troika to Athens and a final reading for Q2 US GDP in the afternoon.

The markets are expecting German lawmakers to pass the new powers given to the EFSF that were decided in July, though naturally investors will be wary of any surprises. Should the positive result come, as expected, it will also be interesting to see how many dissenters were in Merkel’s camp and as such how many votes she relied on from the opposition parties. A strong dissent in her own collation camp could be very embarrassing for Germany’s leader, who faces a strong backlash over her support for Greece and indebted nations at home using German taxpayer money, and would further weaken her own position and create more political uncertainty in Europe’s strongest economic state.

Should the bill on the new powers of the EFSF be rejected in the German parliament, it would be a deep shock to the markets and the consequences of which could be far reaching.

We also have EU economic sentiment data out at 10am along with a final reading of second quarter US GDP, which is expected to be revised higher to 1.2% from a previous reading of 1%.

A return of the Troika (EU, ECB and IMF) to Athens today, where they will finalise their review into the progress made in Greece to meet the conditions set that would enable them to receive the next tranche of bailout funds will also be deeply watched by investors today. Traders will likely be on their guard for any clues given as to whether a renegotiation of the bailout terms is warranted and particularly for that of private bond holders.

Weighing on trade in London was selling of the heavyweight miners, with the sector losing another 1% and tracking further declines in the price of Copper, whilst oil firms also weighed despite a rise in Crude Oil prices today of 1%.

UK banks were largely flat on the day whilst gains were seen for defensive stock sectors such as pharmaceutical firms.

Tata and Lyle shares rose straight to the top of the FTSE 100, rallying 2%, after the firm said that the encouraging start to the financial year had continued into the second half with solid demand. The company also expected to see another year of profitable growth. Tate and Lyle shares hit a new two month high on the back of the shareholder cheer created by today’s trading update.

Related tags:

Sign up to our exclusive Q2 Market Outlook now

Want to hear about news, products & offers?


Form is Processing.

By submitting information I confirm that I agree to the Terms and conditions and Privacy policy.

Latest market news

View more
US Dollar Analysis: GBP/USD Has a Look Below 1.2850 Support Ahead of the Fed
Today 09:49 PM
S&P 500, Oil lead markets
Today 06:21 PM
Dow Jones Forecast: Stocks rise ahead of a critical week
Today 12:51 PM
Reddit Stocks: What meme stocks are trending today? – July 24, 2023
Today 12:21 PM
EUR/USD outlook: All eyes FOMC and ECB meetings – Currency Pair of the Week
Today 12:04 PM
Nasdaq 100 forecast: How will Alphabet stock perform ahead of earnings?
Today 10:17 AM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more

Economic Calendar

StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.