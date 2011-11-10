EU Indices mixed after ECB intervention and Italian bond auction

European stock markets opened to more weakness on Thursday tracking a sharp sell off in US stocks overnight after markets in London, Paris and Frankfurt […]


Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
November 10, 2011 10:53 AM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

European stock markets opened to more weakness on Thursday tracking a sharp sell off in US stocks overnight after markets in London, Paris and Frankfurt had shut.

The FTSE 100 opened to weakness of just under 1%, weighed down by heavyweight miners and banking stocks, whilst the DAX and CAC both saw early losses of 0.4% to add to yesterday’s sharp falls too.

However, a mini rally was then staged as investors looked to bargain hunt in the short term and this pushed the DAX and CAC into positive territory, whilst FTSE losses receded to trade down by 0.5% on the day.

Deep concerns remain over Italian debt of course, but given the exacerbating moves seen with yields and stocks over the last 48 hours, there has been a degree of calmness in today’s early trading, which is positive.

Italian 10-year bond yields have retraced a significant amount of yesterdays rise to trade back near the 7% level, whilst the short term Treasury Bill auction this morning could have been a lot worse. Italy sold €5bn worth of 12 month bills at a bid-to-cover ratio of 1.989 and a gross yield of 6.087%, which marks a stark increase from October’s auction yield of 3.570%. Given the shockwaves in the bond markets over the last few days, it had been feared the result would have been worse than this with grey market yields indicating as high as 7.7% and so the market read todays auction in a positive light.

Talk that Italian banks had however been nudged by the Italian authorities to pick up bonds in today’s auction means that today’s auction should do little in the long run to ease fears about Italy’s inability to contain the crisis from escalating further.

Major intervention in Italian bond markets by the ECB has also helped to ease bond and stock market tremors though again, one questions the longevity of this tactic without the Central Bank starting the printing presses. ECB intervention buys Italy time but with that time running fast out, the market is increasingly looking to the Central Bank to publicly step up to the plate in providing fiscal support to Italy, though comments from ECB’s Praet today that not much more can be expected from the ECB appears to pour some scorn on that aspiration.

Talk of an emergency meeting of the ECB to take place today and the potential for the Central Bank to announce unlimited buying of Italian bonds once a new government is in place will however keep investors on tenterhooks.

The euro crisis has taken a bit of a breather today given the ECB intervention but the outlook for the situation remains far from certain and this could keep the market choppy going forward.

Eyes now switch to the Bank of England who announces their latest MPC decision at noon London time. The markets are not expecting any change on rates or asset purchases but given the suprise last time around, when the BoE announced QE2, traders will be on high alert for another shock.

Related tags:

Latest market news

View more
Asset managers increase their short bets against bitcoin futures
Today 03:39 AM
USD/JPY holds above December low as yen surge pauses for breath
Yesterday 10:04 PM
Australian Dollar Forecast: AUD/USD Falls from Channel Resistance
Yesterday 08:45 PM
EUR/USD Breakout Potential, USD Support into February Close
Yesterday 07:39 PM
USD/JPY Halts Three-Day Selloff to Keep RSI Above Oversold Zone
Yesterday 05:40 PM
Gold forecast: Is the XAU/USD rally losing team?
Yesterday 05:34 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.