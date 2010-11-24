Equity markets remain under pressure as eurozone and Korean concerns remain

Equity markets across Europe drifted, adding small gains as concerns around the eurozone debt crisis and Korean tensions weighed sentiment as the market sought to […]


Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
November 24, 2010 2:34 PM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

Equity markets across Europe drifted, adding small gains as concerns around the eurozone debt crisis and Korean tensions weighed sentiment as the market sought to digest yesterday’s retracement. The UK’s FTSE 100 started the session positively but most gains were quickly eroded as the benchmark index returned to parity, as investors failed to garner enthusiasm for the brief early rally.

Stocks were mixed, with miners adding points to the index as some clients sought to purchase cheap stock after yesterday falls. Banks too remained in focus as the debt crisis remains top of the agenda. Nationalised banks RBS and Lloyds escaped investor wrath, adding small gains after their significant falls yesterday, Barclays bank however failed to escape the negative sentiment, not helped by a Wall Street Journal article, highlighting the inconsistency in the Basel guidelines that ultimately could come to undermine the banking sector further still.

Investors will be mindful of a host of data due today from America which will give further guidance as to the health of the US economy. The Thanksgiving holiday in the States, means Wednesday sees durable goods orders, jobless claims and the Michigan data all released on the same day. Despite anticipated low volumes across the water, such a glut of data is likely to keep investors on their toes, and we are likely to see some reweighting of portfolios before the long weekend.

Investors remain cautious over the global recovery and recent geopolitical developments, but there remains resilience in investor sentiment with a number of clients still looking to buy equity markets before the end of the year. A definitive resolution to both the Irish situation and tensions in the Korean peninsula could see equities markets reverse recent losses as we head towards Christmas.

 

Related tags:

Latest market news

View more
Asset managers increase their short bets against bitcoin futures
Today 03:39 AM
USD/JPY holds above December low as yen surge pauses for breath
Yesterday 10:04 PM
Australian Dollar Forecast: AUD/USD Falls from Channel Resistance
Yesterday 08:45 PM
EUR/USD Breakout Potential, USD Support into February Close
Yesterday 07:39 PM
USD/JPY Halts Three-Day Selloff to Keep RSI Above Oversold Zone
Yesterday 05:40 PM
Gold forecast: Is the XAU/USD rally losing team?
Yesterday 05:34 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.