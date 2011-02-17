Equity markets post new highs in subdued early trading

A second day of upward momentum helped to push the UK equity market to its highest level since May 2008. The FTSE 100 briefly broke […]


Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
February 17, 2011 11:28 AM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

A second day of upward momentum helped to push the UK equity market to its highest level since May 2008. The FTSE 100 briefly broke the 6100 level to post a high of 6101, before looking to retreat to parity by 9am GMT in a quiet early morning session. Miners and financial stocks propelled the index higher and helped to offset losses in BAE Systems. At 9am GMT the FTSE 100 was trading +1.6 points at 6086, with the DAX at 7413, down 1 point, and the CAC 40 +2 points at 4153.

Miners were buoyed in early trading following an upgrade to overweight for BHP Billiton by Morgan Stanley. The world’s largest miner led the way in early trading, gaining over 1% to post a high of 2490p, +26p. Other miners followed suit giving the UK leading index the impetus to push toward the 6100 level.

Financial stocks also gave investors reason to celebrate Thursday morning with +1% gains for most constituents. RBS, Lloyds, Barclays and HSBC were all members of the top 10 risers in early trading as investors followed Evolution’s ‘Buy’ rating for RBS this morning. At 9.30am GMT RBS was trading +3.8% better on the day at 49p, with Lloyds +2.4% at 68.7p, Barclays +1.8% at 338p and HSBC +1.8% at 734p.

The biggest loser in early trading was BAE Systems, Europe largest defence company, who failed to impress investors and analysts alike with their full-year update. BAE traded to a low of 342.8p in early trading, -3.6% on the day, after confirming 2010 results failed to meet analysts’ expectations. Net income last year was £1.05 billion, missing the widely expected £1.13 billion figure. BAE also remained cautious over the outlook for 2011, stating that revenue will fall in the coming year as the UK government looks to cut military spending.

The first hour of trading had a very subdued feel to it, which was evident with the ease and speed at which the 6100 mark was reached and then retreated from. In quiet sessions volumes are thin and markets can make ‘false’ moves, which can be quickly reversed. With no real negative news at present the markets could continue to drift slowly upward. Unless there is any market moving news released during the remainder of this morning’s session, one should be wary of any excessive ‘false’ lurch in either direction by the market. Until the US trading session begins investors should trade cautiously given the quiet nature of today’s market.

Related tags:

Latest market news

View more
Asset managers increase their short bets against bitcoin futures
Today 03:39 AM
USD/JPY holds above December low as yen surge pauses for breath
Yesterday 10:04 PM
Australian Dollar Forecast: AUD/USD Falls from Channel Resistance
Yesterday 08:45 PM
EUR/USD Breakout Potential, USD Support into February Close
Yesterday 07:39 PM
USD/JPY Halts Three-Day Selloff to Keep RSI Above Oversold Zone
Yesterday 05:40 PM
Gold forecast: Is the XAU/USD rally losing team?
Yesterday 05:34 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.