Equity markets consolidate gains despite rising oil prices

Global equity markets did their best to erase Friday’s losses despite rising oil prices and continuing tension in North Africa. The UK FTSE 100 rallied […]


Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
March 7, 2011 9:43 AM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

Global equity markets did their best to erase Friday’s losses despite rising oil prices and continuing tension in North Africa. The UK FTSE 100 rallied to 6043 after trading to a low of 5967 in the morning with strength in financial and commodity stocks being the spur for equity gains.

Heavyweight bank HSBC posted its best day in over a week as it traded above 660p amidst mutterings that it may be moving it operations HQ to Hong Kong.

News that BP was backing off from Algerian assets sales and an upgrade for the oil sector from Deutsche also aided the FTSE as the oil giant traded above 500p for the first time in since mid January.

Luxury goods maker Burberry also featured on the FTSE leader board, buoyed by news that French outfit LVMH had agreed to take control of Italian luxury brand Bulgari. The broad based rally has seen all sectors contribute to the gains, signalling an uptick in investor confidence as we start the week.

US traders did their best to shrug off Friday’s sell off, trading in the blue for the first hour. A background of acquisitions, and commentary from Fed officials that they haven’t ruled out extending QE2, did enough to keep markets positive.

The rising oil price and escalation of fighting in Libya has failed to dent investors’ confidence on both sides of the water as the week starts on a positive note. Yet with the week carrying little in the form of macroeconomic data, focus will remain on the tensions in North Africa and surrounding regions.

Despite the week’s positive start, until the situation in North Africa is resolved, many investors feel the market will struggle to substantially consolidate at these levels; with the risk remaining to the downside and traders mindful that such short term gains can be short-lived in a geopolitical climate still so volatile.

Related tags:

Latest market news

View more
Asset managers increase their short bets against bitcoin futures
Today 03:39 AM
USD/JPY holds above December low as yen surge pauses for breath
Yesterday 10:04 PM
Australian Dollar Forecast: AUD/USD Falls from Channel Resistance
Yesterday 08:45 PM
EUR/USD Breakout Potential, USD Support into February Close
Yesterday 07:39 PM
USD/JPY Halts Three-Day Selloff to Keep RSI Above Oversold Zone
Yesterday 05:40 PM
Gold forecast: Is the XAU/USD rally losing team?
Yesterday 05:34 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.