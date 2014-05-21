Encouraging signs from Britvic

Shares of soft drinks maker, Britvic, are up 7% (at time of writing) on the back of the company’s latest market update. For the twenty […]


Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
May 21, 2014 5:29 PM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

Shares of soft drinks maker, Britvic, are up 7% (at time of writing) on the back of the company’s latest market update.

For the twenty eight weeks ended 13th April, the UK-based company took revenue of £671m, up from the £639m reported in the same period last year.

Pre-tax profit came in at some £45m, representing around a 21% increase over the prior year.

The company’s top-line growth was thanks in part to having sold one billion litres of soft drinks in the period (up 3.9% over the prior year), together with a 0.8% increase in average realised price (ARP).

By region, Britvic performed particularly well in France, with revenue up 7% and sales volume increasing by 5.4%.

Ireland, on the other hand, continues to prove challenging with a 5.2% drop in revenue – a 5.3% fall in ARP partly due to promotional activity didn’t help.

Britvic’s renaissance

It was only a few years ago when Britvic – maker of the Tango, J2O and Robinsons drinks, among others – felt the heat of challenging trading conditions.

A product recall back in 2012 certainly didn’t help the company – a recall of Fruit Shoot to be precise, due to faulty caps. Plunging shares, sales and margins were followed by a merger attempt with Irn Bru maker, AG Barr.

The company has since seen something of a turnaround over the last year or so, and is chasing further growth with its international expansion ambitions…

It’s already kicked it off: now boasting nationwide availability of its Fruit Shoot drinks in the US.

That’s thanks to the expansion of PepsiCo Americas’ distribution coverage (previously 41 states) as well as new agreements with independent bottlers.

Meanwhile, Britvic also has an eye on India, with plans to launch Fruit Shoot in the country later this year.

Of course, the company’s rising shares reflect its progress, having soared a notable 43% over the last year alone. That said, Britvic’s valuation of some 15x forward PE is still below that of some of its peers – AG Barr’s 21x, for instance.

Indeed, recent news flow surrounding Britivic point to sustained progress towards a turnaround.

Related tags:

Latest market news

View more
Asset managers increase their short bets against bitcoin futures
Today 03:39 AM
USD/JPY holds above December low as yen surge pauses for breath
Yesterday 10:04 PM
Australian Dollar Forecast: AUD/USD Falls from Channel Resistance
Yesterday 08:45 PM
EUR/USD Breakout Potential, USD Support into February Close
Yesterday 07:39 PM
USD/JPY Halts Three-Day Selloff to Keep RSI Above Oversold Zone
Yesterday 05:40 PM
Gold forecast: Is the XAU/USD rally losing team?
Yesterday 05:34 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.