Employment drops in euro area

Employment has fallen in the euro area over the last few weeks, it has been revealed.

Data released by Eurostat, the statistical office of the European Union, showed employment in the euro area was 0.5 per cent down over the course of May.

Compared with the same quarter of the previous year, it was noted by the body that employment fell by one per cent in the euro area and by 0.4 per cent in the EU27 in the first quarter of the year.

It was pointed out by Eurostat that this comes after a drop of 0.8 per cent and 0.5 per cent respectively in the fourth quarter of 2012.

Some 221.9 million men and women were employed in the EU27 between January and March 2013, of which it is estimated by Eurostat that 145.1 million were in the euro area.

Earlier in the month, employment data for the UK showed 2.51 million people were out of work in the three-month period to April, a drop of 5,000 on the previous data.

