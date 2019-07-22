ECB Preview and implications for EUR

Seven years ago this week, Europe was deep within the darkest days of the European Sovereign Crisis. A crisis that threatened the existence of the single currency union, as debt-laden members were unable to repay or refinance their government debt or bail out their similarly indebted banks.

July 22, 2019 3:33 AM

Seven years ago this week, Europe was deep within the darkest days of the European Sovereign Crisis. A crisis that threatened the existence of the single currency union, as debt-laden members were unable to repay or refinance their government debt or bail out their similarly indebted banks.

The conversation of traders each day revolved around soaring European bond yields and the peripheral European countries that might be forced to leave the union. As well as the possibility of European sovereign ratings downgrades and how much sovereign CDS (credit default swaps) needed to be held in portfolios to protect against the risk of either default by a European state, government or bank.

The man credited with ending the European Sovereign Crisis, ECB President Draghi with his “whatever it takes.” comment on July 26, 2012, will this week preside over one of his last ECB meetings before he hands over to Christine Lagarde in October. The meeting is expected to see the ECB reintroduce an easing bias ahead of a September interest rate cut and the possible resumption of quantitative easing (QE).

Despite already unleashing negative interest rates, 2.6 trillion euros of QE and long-term bank loans, inflation remains well below the ECB’s 2% inflation target. EU flash manufacturing PMI data for July due to be released on Wednesday evening is expected to print at 47.7, its sixth consecutive month below 50, the divide between economic contraction and expansion.

ECB Preview and implications for EUR

Source: Trading Economics.

Exactly whether another round of QE and taking interest rates further into negative territory will help turn around European inflation and growth prospects, is doubtful. However, it is likely to result in the euro becoming an even more attractive proposition as a funding currency for FX carry trades.

In an article early last week, the possibility of a head and shoulders top in an FX carry trade, EURAUD was discussed https://www.cityindex.com.au/market-analysis/euraud-on-support-after-china-data/. The break and close below the neckline support 1.6020, following the Australian jobs report last Thursday confirmed the breakdown, and there is scope for the down move to continue towards the April low at 1.5683.

Based on the macro backdrop outlined above and the technical picture previously discussed, traders might like to consider selling EURAUD on bounces back to 1.5960/80. The stop loss should be placed above 1.6085, and the target is 1.5700/80.

ECB Preview and implications for EUR

Source Tradingview. The figures stated are as of the 19th of July 2019. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance.  This report does not contain and is not to be taken as containing any financial product advice or financial product recommendation

Disclaimer

TECH-FX TRADING PTY LTD (ACN 617 797 645) is an Authorised Representative (001255203) of JB Alpha Ltd (ABN 76 131 376 415) which holds an Australian Financial Services Licence (AFSL no. 327075)

Trading foreign exchange, futures and CFDs on margin carries a high level of risk and may not be suitable for all investors. The high degree of leverage can work against you as well as for you. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange, futures or CFDs you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss in excess of your deposited funds and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange, futures and CFD trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. It is important to note that past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance.

Any advice provided is general advice only. It is important to note that:

  • The advice has been prepared without taking into account the client’s objectives, financial situation or needs.
  • The client should therefore consider the appropriateness of the advice, in light of their own objectives, financial situation or needs, before following the advice.
  • If the advice relates to the acquisition or possible acquisition of a particular financial product, the client should obtain a copy of, and consider, the PDS for that product before making any decision.
Related tags:

Latest market news

View more
Dollar forecast: NFP and ISM Services PMI to set FX tone – Forex Friday
Today 12:45 PM
ISM services could guide global sentiment: The Week Ahead
Today 07:17 AM
Nikkei buckles under the pressure of tech selloff, stronger yen
Today 04:18 AM
GBP plunges post BOE, ASX to gap lower as weak ISM rocks Wall Street
Yesterday 11:08 PM
Nasdaq 100 outlook dims on soft data ahead of Apple and Amazon earnings
Yesterday 05:00 PM
NFP Preview: Are the Fed’s Fears of a Jobs Market Slowdown Justified?
Yesterday 02:19 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.