ECB forward guidance not strong enough

Euro drifts lower after European Central Bank president Draghi said the Bank “strongly emphasizes” its “accommodative stance on monetary policy”. Last month, Draghi mentioned forward […]


Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
January 9, 2014 4:29 PM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

Euro drifts lower after European Central Bank president Draghi said the Bank “strongly emphasizes” its “accommodative stance on monetary policy”. Last month, Draghi mentioned forward guidance without the added emphasis.

Yet, the overall reality remains the same; as last month, Draghi reiterated there was no discussion of negative deposit rates or a reduction in the refinancing rate, and gave no hints on the euro being too high as was the case in February of last year.

The more effective way for a central bank to strengthen its forward guidance (to weaken bond yields and cap its currency) is to not simply restate it, but to add reference targets such as the unemployment threshold in the US and the UK, and even going further, with adding reference to inflation.

As we have argued here, central bank forward guidance is more effective when it succeeds at keeping currencies pressured and yields capped. The fact that the euro outperformed the USD and GBP last year proves this point.

The ECB’s forward guidance has been limited to maintaining a downward bias on interest rates and keeping the door open for negative refinancing rate. But reiterating the forward guidance without credible hints at additional easing no longer does the trick. And the euro is where the ECB wants it.

The BoE offered a bit more in forward guidance than the ECB by setting an unemployment threshold of 7.0% with a preferred inflation threshold near 2.0%. the fact that unemployment has fallen faster than the slowdown in inflation is keeping GBP underpinned and UK yields above all G7.

The Fed offers the clearest of forward guidance by further delaying rate hike prospects after stating that no rate was viable increase as long as unemployment is “considerably below 6.5%” and if inflation were “to remain below our 2% objective”. An effectively stated dual guidance goes a long way in keeping bond vigilantes in check.

Last but not least, Draghi today downplayed speculation of a near-term rate cut, by associating the latest slowdown in December Eurozone inflation to temporary seasonal factors in Germany.  The ECB is neither ready to cut rates again, nor it will signal the pulling of the trigger when non-inflation macro fundamentals are stabilizing and periphery bond yields are plunging. We do not rule out the EURUSD’s short-term pullback towards $1.33 on diverging US-Eurozone growth paths, before building on further gains towards 1.45 late in Q3 as “tightening” fatigue in the US converges with pro-Euro dynamics in terms of balance sheet liquidity and current account balances.

Related tags:

Latest market news

View more
USD/JPY holds above December low as yen surge pauses for breath
Today 10:04 PM
Australian Dollar Forecast: AUD/USD Falls from Channel Resistance
Today 08:45 PM
EUR/USD Breakout Potential, USD Support into February Close
Today 07:39 PM
USD/JPY Halts Three-Day Selloff to Keep RSI Above Oversold Zone
Today 05:40 PM
Gold forecast: Is the XAU/USD rally losing team?
Today 05:34 PM
Canadian Dollar Forecast: USD/CAD Levels to Watch Ahead of Tariff Deadline, Election
Today 05:09 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.