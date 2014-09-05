ECB delivers ahead of non farm payrolls

ECB President Mario Draghi didn’t disappoint euro bears at the ECB meeting yesterday, with the announcement of interest rate cuts to record lows and private […]


Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
September 5, 2014 11:22 AM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

ECB President Mario Draghi didn’t disappoint euro bears at the ECB meeting yesterday, with the announcement of interest rate cuts to record lows and private sector bond purchases taking the single currency just shy of levels not seen since the middle of 2013. The ECB rate cut of 10 bps was seen across the refinancing, marginal and deposit rates, taking the levels to 0.0%,0.3% and -0.2% respectively. Details of the ABS purchases programme will be announced after the October meeting with the ECB president suggesting the measures will have a ‘sizeable impact’ on the ECB balance sheet. The message from the press conference was that the ECB was ‘completing and strengthening’ what they initiated in June as they look for maximum take up from the targeted LTRO in just over a week. The markets were reminded that the ECB still isn’t finished, with further QE an option in December if there is no further improvement to the inflation picture.

The upcoming Scottish referendum continues to weigh on the pound as the NZD came under fresh pressure in Asia following comments from New Zealand Finance Minister English. He noted that risks from dairy prices had diminished and emphasised ‘NZ faces less inflationary pressure than expected.’

The data highlight today will no doubt be the US jobs report, with expectations pretty much unchanged following the ADP release that showed a marginal miss at 204k versus the 218k expected. The market is looking for a headline number of 220k, with the unemployment rate looking to drop to 6.1% from 6.2%. Although seasonally, August is a weak month for the US jobs report.

 

EUR/USD

Supports 1.2910-1.2880-1.2840 | Resistance 1.3000-1.3050-1.3100

 

USD/JPY

Supports 105.00-104.75-104.50  | Resistance 105.70-106.10-107.00

 



GBP/USD

Supports 1.6300-1.6285-1.6250 | Resistance 1.6365-1.6400-1.6440

Related tags:

Latest market news

View more
Asset managers increase their short bets against bitcoin futures
Today 03:39 AM
USD/JPY holds above December low as yen surge pauses for breath
Yesterday 10:04 PM
Australian Dollar Forecast: AUD/USD Falls from Channel Resistance
Yesterday 08:45 PM
EUR/USD Breakout Potential, USD Support into February Close
Yesterday 07:39 PM
USD/JPY Halts Three-Day Selloff to Keep RSI Above Oversold Zone
Yesterday 05:40 PM
Gold forecast: Is the XAU/USD rally losing team?
Yesterday 05:34 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.