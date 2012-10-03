Easyjet's share price rose on the London Stock Exchange (LSE) today (October 3rd), as the budget airline benefits from a post-Olympics boost.

The company has revised its profit estimates for the year by more than £20 million following an influx in bookings made by those who chose to save their summer holidays for after the international athletics tournament.

Pre-tax profit forecasts for the year to September 30th are now between £310 million and £320 million, compared with original predictions of £280 million to £300 million.

Expected disruption due to the Games was also less than expected and the airline said cost increases for the second half per seat are likely to be in line with previous estimates of 1.5 per cent to two per cent.

Chief executive Carolyn McCall said: "Easyjet has had a strong summer performance, which has enabled us to deliver another good year of returns and growth for our shareholders."

At 16:25 BST, Easyjet shares rose 3.7 per cent to 616.5p.

