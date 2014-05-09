Draghi hints at June rate cut

The G10 FX space looks very similar to where we finished yesterday, with the only notable change being the AUD, which is trading 20 points […]


Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
May 9, 2014 10:05 AM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

The G10 FX space looks very similar to where we finished yesterday, with the only notable change being the AUD, which is trading 20 points lower. This follows the RBA’s downward revision to its inflation forecasts for December 2014 to 2.5% from a wider range of 2.25% to 3.25%. In New Zealand, RBNZ Deputy Governor Spencer expressed concerns of rising house prices and the effect this would have on consumer spending and overall demand. He said the next interest rate rise would be determined by the NZD level and house prices.

The FX market today is focused on the euro and the bearish technical picture following ECB President Mario Draghi’s inspired reversal from 1.4000. The technical picture shows a similar picture to the euro reversal of June 2013 which, if replicated, will close this week below 1.3770 points to a move to 1.3330. The opening statement from the ECB had the single currency rallying very close to the 1.4000 level as the ECB stuck to familiar lines such as ‘‘Incoming information continues to indicate that the moderate recovery of the euro area economy is proceeding in line with our previous assessment. At the same time, recent information remains consistent with our expectation of a prolonged period of low inflation followed by only a gradual upward movement in HICP inflation rate. We will maintain a high degree of monetary accommodation and act swiftly, if required, with further monetary policy easing. The Governing Council is unanimous in its commitment to using also unconventional instruments within its mandate in order to cope effectively with risks of a too prolonged period of low inflation.’ But then, in the question and answer session, Draghi delivered a line that caught everyone’s attention: ‘The ECB is dissatisfied with the low path for inflation and is comfortable in acting in June.’ This was followed with a comment on the exchange rate that many euro bulls had feared: ‘Stronger euro in current inflation context is a serious concern and concerns over FX rate will have to be addressed.’ He added that the ‘exchange rate is not a policy target.’ The June decision is data dependant, with the next HICP reading to be released on June 3rd – just two days before the next ECB meeting. The most likely policy reaction to a low print and euro level close to 1.4000 will no doubt be a further rate cut and not the implementation of QE.

The data calendar today is not too inspiring for a volatile move, with just the release of industrial production data and trade balance figures from the UK.

 

EUR/USD

Supports 1.3785-1.3740-1.3675 | Resistance 1.3850-1.3900-1.3925

 

USD/JPY

Supports 101.30-101.05-100.75 | Resistance 102.00-102.30-102.60

 

 



GBP/USD

Supports 1.6910-1.6880-1.6835 | Resistance 1.6945-1.7000-1.7040

 

Related tags:

Latest market news

View more
Asset managers increase their short bets against bitcoin futures
Today 03:39 AM
USD/JPY holds above December low as yen surge pauses for breath
Yesterday 10:04 PM
Australian Dollar Forecast: AUD/USD Falls from Channel Resistance
Yesterday 08:45 PM
EUR/USD Breakout Potential, USD Support into February Close
Yesterday 07:39 PM
USD/JPY Halts Three-Day Selloff to Keep RSI Above Oversold Zone
Yesterday 05:40 PM
Gold forecast: Is the XAU/USD rally losing team?
Yesterday 05:34 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.